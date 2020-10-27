With the UK adjusting to the changing retail landscape, Mazda has strengthened its commitment for customer convenience with the national introduction of Mazda Your Way, an evolution of the successful London Mazda MyWay pilot and dealer based programme. Designed to put the customer in full control of their purchasing experience, the new Mazda Your Way service offers customers even more convenient ways to try, buy and service Mazda vehicles with a number of remote solutions to connect to a dealer.

Designed around a series of convenience services, Mazda Your Way aims to support customers throughout the car buying process – from initial contact to ownership and servicing – and provides customers with the flexibility and confidence they can engage with a Mazda dealer in their way of choice. With 98 dealers committed to the Mazda Your Way service across the UK, customers can remotely engage with their local Mazda dealer to bring the first-class dealership experience straight to their home, making the car buying process even easier.

The Mazda Your Way journey starts with the customer choosing how they would like to engage and connect with Mazda. Remote consultations are provided through a variety of channels including email and phone, and have now expanded to include Live Chat and Live video appointments for a highly personal experience. With the option to partake in a virtual video product presentation, customers are then able to view and discuss their chosen Mazda model, key features, premium interior trims and finance options without stepping into a physical dealership.

Keeping in line with the latest government guidelines, the new Mazda Your Way service offers flexible and no obligation test drives from dealerships, or customers can confidently choose to bring the in-dealer test drive experience directly to their home. For those wishing to engage away from the dealership environment, customers are able to remotely reserve their chosen Mazda with a contactless reservation fee and opt to have the vehicle personally delivered to their home for added reassurance; all of which means customers can go through the entire car buying process from the comfort of their home if they wish.

With customer and staff safety at the highest priority, all dealerships will meet all government advice and guidelines on social distancing, with some additional measures in place that go above and beyond for customer and staff safety. On arrival to dealerships there will be hand sanitisers, social distancing markers and, where appropriate, a touch free environment to ensure a safe visit. All surfaces, keys and cars will be cleaned regularly to ensure customers are in a safe and sanitised environment during unaccompanied test drives and home deliveries.

Customer convenience continues into the aftersales environment, with a range of options to contact and book servicing appointments with Mazda Your Way dealers. Available to book online, by email or live chat, customers can engage with a dealership to discuss their Mazda vehicle, MOT, warranty and servicing in greater detail, plus have the option to remotely book a video consultation with a dedicated Service Advisor.

Commenting on the new Mazda Your Way experience, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director at Mazda Motors UK, said: "Over the last few months, we have seen unprecedented change to our businesses, and recognise that lockdown has created anxiety for some customers who now wish to engage outside of a physical dealership. While we appreciate the importance of the traditional physical showroom and service centres, and will continue to invest in our network, we have also designed a programme to build comfort and reassurance for our customers who now wish to engage away from dealer premises."

Adding, "the new Mazda Your Way offers customers the flexibility of still being able to visit a dealer - where they'll receive a great customer experience - or the option to connect with the dealer in a way that suits them best throughout the ownership of their Mazda. With 80 per cent of our UK dealer network already committed to deliver the new Mazda Your Way service, we are able to offer even more customers with a wider, more flexible scope of convenient services that are there to reassure customers today and over the long term. We will be adding services to enhance Mazda Your Way over time with the inclusion of a full end-to-end on-line sales platform which we'll be launching over the coming months."