As you might remember, back in 2016 Mercedes-Benz introduced new generation of E-Class vehicles that showcased new technical innovations, enhanced comfort features and revised drivetrain system achievements. And now, two years later the famous manufacturer unveils the 2019 models that would build on these achievements and would try to improve in any direction that was an issue for the 2016 editions.

The new models are E 450 and E 450 4MATIC. The first one, the E450 would benefit from completely new engine system, while the second one would offer some more aggressive and sportier feel. However, both vehicles will be equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo that generates a total of 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. This is a bit more, compared to processor models and also there are some additional goodies. For example, updated safety systems and route-based speed adaptation.

Also, the new E-Class machines receive new 3-spoke Nappa Leather multifunctional steering wheel with tons of buttons and features, two additional trim options for the central console, exclusive 19-inch AMG wheels that and optional Night Package that brings visual upgrades and Rear Safety package. Sounds good, right? We have always been fans of innovations and updates, so we are eager to try out the latest E-Class models. And when we do, we will tell you more about these bad boys! Stick with us!

Source: Mercedes-Benz