Mercedes-Benz team releases the Night Edition models of the V-Class for sale. These special vehicles bring all this stuff that made the V-Class popular, but also demonstrates some new features, technologies and goodies that do make the difference. And on top of this, there are exclusive AMG finishing details: front and rear aprons and some interior changes.

But let's start with the exterior, shall we? The Night Edition comes with black mirrors, revised radiator grille with two louvers in glossy black, exclusive 19-inch 7-twin-spoke light AMG alloys also in black, EDITION badges and marks for the front wings and windows.

On the other hand, the interior welcomes everyone to a rather cozy place: there are comfortable seats in black nappa leather, dashboard in black with contrast stitching, floor mats with the EDITION badging and black roof liner. In terms of utility features, driver and passengers will be benefiting from on-board convenience courtesy, 360-degree camera and more.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes-AMG is about to release its latest GT S Roadster machine

Drivetrain system remains modest and yet handy and agile. Each of the Night Edition vans comes with a V250 d diesel unit that provides a total of 190hp and some satisfactory efficiency rates, measured at 1990179g/km. When you think about it, these rates are just fine, given that this is not at all a sports vehicle. Usually we look for the greatest and most powerful drivetrain system, but often we forget that comfort stands above power output.

Source: Mercedes-AMG