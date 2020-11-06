The New Fiat 500 has won the Red Dot Award's Design Concept category. The coveted award was bestowed by an international jury consisting of 21 of the most renowned design professionals and lecturers in the world. Fiat's new city car received an award for its excellent, unique design and its ability to stand out from its competitors. In 2019, the same award went to the Fiat Centoventi concept.

Olivier François, President of Fiat Brand Global, noted: "Winning the Red Dot Award fills me with pride, because the 500 has always kept pace with time. It changes when social needs change. That is also how it has been for the third generation of the 500, expected as it is to respond to people's new mobility requirements. Fiat New 500 was conceived, designed and constructed in Italy, with the authenticity of a product lovingly made at home. Since its very outset, the New 500 project has filled all of Fiat with its positivity, bringing energy and creativity with it. That all-Italian creativity, having proven itself able of starting off from 63 years of history and successes, has resulted in an all-new, all-electric, high-tech and connected car, but always 500: stunning, charismatic and with the ability to bring about change, to become an object of desire for zero-emissions mobility in a pure Dolcevita style."

In the words of Klaus Busse, Head of EMEA FCA Design: "Our aim with the Fiat New 500 was to create an electric car with a soul, whose design strongly features the Italian approach to style and the feeling that can be drawn from the sculptural trend of the New 500, in its ‘eyes' – the headlights – and in its interior. We wanted to create a unique product, as a statement of the Italian spirit, of how Italy as a nation and Fiat as a brand can create today. Receiving the Red Dot Award is a great honor for the entire team who have worked on the New 500 project."

The Red Dot Design Awards began in 1955 and over time have become some of most sought-after awards in the world of industrial design. Organized into three broad categories (Product Design, Communication Design and Concept Design), the Red Dot Design Awards are aimed at all companies where a significant focus is given to design. The international jury, consisting of independent designers, lecturers and journalists, evaluate projects according to criteria such as innovation, formal quality, functionality and sustainability. This year, more than 4,100 applications were received from 52 countries, with 187 of those projects receiving an award.