In association with Secret Walls Studio in Downtown Los Angeles, Bentley Motors is proud to present ‘Art in Motion' – a virtual event and film series that celebrates the power of inspiration as told through the attributes and focused design language of the New Bentayga - the definitive luxury SUV.

Three prolific young artists, ‘It's A Living,' Mikael B and Laci Jordan, as they each document their journey from influence to the realization of their vision, in the form of an original work inspired by the New Bentayga. Each unique piece will be auctioned in December to raise funds for Inner-City Arts, empowering featured artists to leave their own legacy for the next generation of creators.

Christophe Georges, President, and CEO of Bentley Motors Americas, said:

"These artistic expressions have brought to life what we've always believed – the New Bentayga embodies the power of influence, inspiration and legacy. The Bentayga has created a Grand Touring experience that is truly without boundaries, and our hope is this collaboration will inspire future generations to live and create in the same way."

Three Bespoke Journeys

As the luxury SUV that elevated the bar on the market, the new Bentayga serves as the inspiration for three original art works, brought to life by three extraordinary young artists - each seeking to honor tradition by breaking it. The distinctive artists -- Ricardo Gonzales (@ItsALiving), Mikael B (@MikaelBrandrup), and Laci Jordan (@Solacilike) – will showcase their talents throughout the next few weeks.

Artistic Inspiration

Key to the new Bentayga is its strikingly dynamic look, which draws inspiration from the marque's new design language, introduced by the third-generation Continental GT and all-new Flying Spur. Together, the three cars form a new family that are more visually connected than ever before. The bold styling offers an imposing road presence, with every panel at the front of the car redesigned for a cleaner, modern look.

Inspired by illumination, designer and artist Ricardo Gonzalez, who goes by ‘IT'S A LIVING', created a typographic work of art entitled "Light the Way" to pay homage to the intelligent LED matrix headlamp technology that includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware and the new elliptical headlamps. The lattice pattern offers a unique jewellery-like appearance when illuminated, with a deep, three-dimensional glow. The lights also offer an animated ‘welcome' feature with a sweeping direction indicator. Grounding in these very details, ‘It's a Living's' signature script style can be easily recognized from large-scale murals where the ambiguity in the text-based messages that continually create a dialog between the viewer and the artwork.

Based in Los Angeles with roots in Copenhagen, what Mikael B creates is motivated by a universe in which everything is possible – juxtaposing and challenging historical art references from Baroque to Cubism, expressed in utterly contemporary fashion with spray paint. His focus for the piece entitled, "Afterglow" is the diamond stitching details found throughout the Bentayga. He states: "I was equally impressed in seeing the way the contrasts and diamond patterns complement each other. I work with that a lot in my art style - combining the soft, the sharp, the cold, the warm, to make that fine balance. When you see that final piece, you just feel a special harmony amongst all of these elements."

Laci Jordan is a multidisciplinary designer and the true definition of a modern-day renaissance woman. Laci creates under the guiding conceptual theme of "Everyday Life" from her eyes. Though slightly varied in aesthetic, object and palette, her work reflects her deep commitment to creating authentic and unapologetic portrayals of contemporary culture. Her approach and depiction of the exterior designs of the Bentayga, namely the sculpted power and haunch lines, combine with the evolution of her surroundings to create "Things I Imagined." This harmony highlights Bentley design DNA in tandem with the muscular and elegant stance of the Bentayga simultaneously.

Philanthropy: Passing it On

Proceeds from the Art in Motion auction in December will benefit Inner-City Arts, the Los Angeles-based arts education program working to positively affect the lives of inner-city children, improving their chances to lead productive and successful lives by developing creativity, learning skills and self-confidence.

Its unique approach to arts education brings students, educators, families and the community to Inner-City Arts' award-winning campus to work with professional teaching artists in well-equipped studios and performance spaces.