Ram today unveiled the new 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition, a new luxury trim, which focuses on the largest truck-buying region in the world. Also, the team has prepared numerous 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition packages and upgrades that further enhance the luxurious feature of the new family member.

Exterior

Outside, the Laramie Southwest Edition showcase body-colored bumpers, mirrors, and grille surrounds that altogether give it that sophisticated and appealing appearance. Additionally, there are some chrome highlights as the tow hooks, grille inserts, bodyside moldings, and polished 20-inch wheels. The power side steps are also included and fold out of the way when the truck is parked or underway.

Interior

Inside, Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is geared with tons of features, advanced technology, and some unique goodies. Among these are the Uconnect 4C infotainment with a large 12-inch touchscreen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and electronic trailer brake control. Also, the engineers and designers have included Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop, remote tailgate-release and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Buyers also can specify their vehicles with bench or bucket seats. Sweet!

Drivetrain system

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is available in all powertrain options – each vehicle can be specified with either Quad or Crew Cab body configurations and 5 ft-7in (Crew only) or 6ft-4-in. bed lengths.

New 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition models will go on sale in the second quarter of 2020.

