With its most recent step into the world of electrification, the Jeep plug-in hybrid propulsion solution is capable of enhancing the legendary off-road capability of its line-up of SUVs, starting with the Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid. This latest evolution of Jeep® fully reflects its core values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion.

Jeep has always pioneered new segments and new technologies. Its legend started in 1941 with the Willys-Overland, the first ever mass-produced 4x4 vehicle and continued in 1949 with the launch of the four-wheel-drive Willys Wagon, which created the Sport Utility Vehicle. Its renowned off-road capability has endured ever since and it is now being electrified the Jeep way.

4xe The Jeep Renegade 4xe is centred on the pillars of efficiency, performance and responsibility. It will be the most fuel-efficient Jeep SUV ever, with the new 4xe technology offering zero tailpipe-emission in full electric mode.

Efficiency is not achieved at the expense of performance. The Jeep Renegade 4xe remains true to its all-terrain vocation while offering an enhanced driving experience on the road, with smooth responses and acceleration. The increased torque generated by the electric motor and the ability to adjust it with extreme precision ensures even greater four-wheel-drive capability on any terrain, for extreme off-road adventures.

Thanks to the plug-in hybrid electric technology, CO2 emissions are lower than 50g/km in hybrid mode* and the cost of ownership is reduced. However, the Jeep brand's focus on sustainability runs deeper than this and starts even before these vehicles hit the road, thanks to a manufacturing cycle designed to have the lowest environmental impact.

The all-terrain evolution The Jeep Renegade 4xe is built at the FCA Melfi Plant in Basilicata (Italy), where the Jeep Renegade has been in production since 2014. The Plant Academy is a breeding ground for ideas and experiments and spawned a ‘talent factory', for developing personnel potential, in the Melfi factory which has since made a significant contribution to FCA's electrification strategy.

Although production of the Jeep Renegade 4xe is in Melfi, the first full-cycle Jeep factory outside North America, the development process culminated at the Arjeplog Proving Grounds in Swedish Lapland. Up to 3,800km of road tests were clocked up to put the Jeep Renegade plug-in hybrid through its paces in all conditions that customers might need to tackle. An array of activities were carried out to ensure quality, safety, reliability, and comfort in all conditions.

The new plug-in hybrid electric technology elevates the capability of the Jeep Renegade by increasing off-road prowess, while also enhancing its on-road performance in everyday driving. It is not only at home on sand, mud, rocks, snow, or ice, but its capability and driving pleasure also shines through in the city.

Leader in off and on-road driving Courtesy of the plug-in hybrid technology, the new Renegade 4xe offers the best performance and driving dynamics of any Jeep SUV ever. It is literally capable of 'going anywhere and doing anything' and features legendary 4x4 capability, developed over almost 80 years of history.

At the same time, it is ideal for everyday driving in the city, thanks to the plug-in hybrid system that allows it to travel with zero tailpipe emissions for a range of up to 26 miles in full-electric mode*. On longer jaunts, combined with the internal combustion engine, CO2 emissions are less than 50g/km in hybrid mode*. In case of extended off-road driving, two electric motors featuring Powerloop ensure that eAWD traction is always available.

‘Blue' design cues distinguish the new Renegade 4xe The new Jeep Renegade 4xe stands out from its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts thanks to the striking blue Jeep, Renegade and 4xe badges. An additional push cover on the vehicle's left side, towards the rear, covers the charging port and is unique to the 4xe model.

Inside the cabin, a 7-inch TFT colour display and Uconnect NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and DAB radio are offered as standard. Black accents adorn the air vents, speakers, and center console bezels on the Longitude and Limited trims, while the Trailhawk trim sports Ruby red accents.

The Renegade 4xe also feature a new six-speed automatic transmission selector, updated Selec-Terrain rotary control with eAWD modes (4WD Lock, 4WD Low, Hill Descent Control) to engage the different driving modes - Auto, Snow, Mud & Sand, and Rock - including the new Sport mode for enhanced throttle response and steering.

Jeep Renegade 4xe, power and performance The Jeep Renegade 4xe pairs a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor, located between the rear axle, which is powered by an 11.4 kWh battery that can be recharged while driving or through an external power outlet or charge point. On its own, the efficient 1.3-litre turbo engine delivers a power output of 130hp or 180hp, plus the 60hp produced by the electric motor, giving a total of 190hp in the Longitude and Limited version or 240hp in the Trailhawk model. In terms of torque, the electric motor produces 250Nm, while the combustion engine delivers 270Nm. The combination of an internal combustion engine and the electric units guarantees performance and maximum driving pleasure, with acceleration from zero to 62mph in around 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 81mph in full electric and up to 124mph in hybrid mode.

A full line-up The new Jeep Renegade 4xe line-up includes three trim levels – Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk – all featuring four-wheel-drive (eAWD) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

A wide range of customisation options are available, with up to 18 different exterior colors including Alpine White, Glacier, Granite Crystal, Jetset Blue, Blue Shade, Sting Grey, Colorado Red, Carbon Black and Solid Black. Bikini and Omaha Orange and exclusive to Limited and Trailhawk trims and Matt Green can only be found on the Trailhawk. In addition, up to four specific wheel designs are available for the Renegade 4xe.

Safety The new Jeep Renegade 4xe comes with a suite of the most advanced ADAS systems available including high-visibility full LED headlights, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning Plus, Intelligent Speed Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition and front and rear parking sensors. Jeep Renegade 4xe also features the new Drowsy Driver Detection system, offered for the first time in a Jeep model.

Additional safety features include Blind Spot Detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, automatic Park Assist and Keyless Go can also be specified.