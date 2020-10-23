SEAT is adding to the Arona range with the introduction of a 1.5-liter TSI engine available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

The new engine option will be the most powerful in the Arona line-up, boasting a 0-62mph time of just 8.2seconds and a top speed of 130mph**.

Even with the extra performance, the 1.5 TSI DSG delivers up to 45.6mpg of fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions as low as 140g/km based on the combined WLTP cycle.

The new powertrain is RDE2 compliant, meaning it meets the Euro-6d Final emissions standards and emits less than 60mg/km of NOx.

Available on the FR and FR Sport trim, this latest addition to the range will be the sportiest Arona on offer and comes with outstanding levels of equipment as standard.

FR trim includes full LED headlights and taillights, SEAT Drive Profile with four different modes, FR sports seats, electric folding side mirrors, rear parking sensors, Full Link smartphone integration, and wireless phone charging.

FR Sport adds 18" ‘Performance' alloy wheels, microsuede upholstery, a digital cockpit, and heated front seats.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, commented: "SEAT is constantly looking to evolve its model line-up based on innovation and consumer demand; with the market continuing to shift towards automatic transmissions, it was time to add a new engine option available with the DSG dual-clutch transmission."

The SEAT Arona is the brand's small SUV and is designed, developed, and produced in Barcelona, at the brand's Martorell facilities.