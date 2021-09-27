The first post-war Continuation Series model, the 3.0-liter Graber Super Coupe from Alvis Car Company, has been finished. After a 24-month construction process, the project is finally finished. The brand-new Graber, exclusively designed for the Japanese auditory, represents a milestone for the company, which has already planned to ship at least five units to customers via Meiji Sangyo, Alvis' Japanese distributor.

As it comes to the vehicle, Graber Super Coupe is one of only six models that Alvis offers. Each model is created with exclusive specs and features neat utilities as air conditioning.

Furthermore, all six have been developed from original drawings and come with an exclusive six-in-line 3-litre or 4.3-litre power units. Also, the vehicle draws on the new old stocks of chassis and engine blocks, carefully stored by Alvis since Coventry factory closed back I 1967.

Because of the addition of fuel injection, a higher compression ratio (9.5:1) and modern digital machining processes resulting in tighter tolerances, the engine produces 172bhp, up 42bhp from the 1960s' version. Torque also rises to 209 ft / lbs @ 3750 rpm and it can achieve a 0-60 time of 8.9 seconds.

