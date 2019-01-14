For people all around the world, cars are a hugely important part of our daily lives. They are a highly efficient mode of transportation for getting from A to B whether this is a young driver travelling to college, a professional commuting to work, a family heading on a day out or an elderly person doing their weekly shop. Cars are preferable to public transportation which can be expensive and unreliable, but a car gives you a tremendous amount of freedom and independence.

An Excluded Group

Vehicles are widely used by people of all ages (legal driving age, of course) and backgrounds and it is hard to imagine life without a car when you have owned one. Sadly, there are some people that are excluded from this freedom and independence. Those with a disability may not have the luxury of being able to drive or even be able to access a vehicle which can make daily life a challenge. Those with a disability need to be able to get out and be independent, but if they are in a wheelchair this can be challenging if they need to travel a long distance.

Adapted Automobiles

Fortunately, this is changing for the disabled community and the future looks bright. This is through the various adaptations that can be made to automobiles which can make it possible for people with a wide range of physical disabilities to either drive themselves or ride as a passenger. Companies like Allied Mobility are making it easier for people with disabilities to get around with their vehicles which are wheelchair accessible so that multiple people can comfortably and safely travel in an automobile. These excellent vehicles are available in various sizes and with different features so it should not be too hard to find a car that fits your needs.

Autonomous Driving

In addition to this, the future also looks bright thanks to the advance of autonomous driving. While this remains a way off, this certainly looks to be the future of motoring which would make it simple, safe and comfortable for people to get from A to B without the need to drive the vehicle themselves.

Fortunately, it looks as if this is changing and the future will be different with the rise of autonomous driving.