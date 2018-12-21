Have you been involved in a motor vehicle accident on a public road? Or was your car damaged in a public parking lot by another driver? Did you perhaps scrape your vehicle against the garage wall or bash into the post box or yard gate when manoeuvring your car in and out of your yard? How seriously is your car damaged? Is it worth repairing, or do you need to scrap your motor vehicle?

These questions are all valid issues that have arisen as a consequence of your car incurring damage one way or another. And they need to be answered; otherwise, your vehicle will incur further breakage due to rust or parts falling off while being driven in its current state. Worst case, you might not be able to drive your car at all until it has been repaired.

Let's assume, for the sake of this discussion, that your vehicle is repairable. It has not been written off by your insurance company. Therefore, let's have a look at some of the best options for collision repair:

Visit a reputable auto body shop

This tip is probably the most crucial point of this content. It is critical to ensure that you take your vehicle to a legitimate, reputable body shop for an inspection, quotation, and repair. Unfortunately, the vehicle repair industry is littered with backyard body shops that do not use genuine parts to fix your vehicle, and they do a shoddy job with the repair.

The primary consequence of using a fly-by-night company to fix your car is that, even though the cost will be much lower than a bona fide concern, your vehicle might not be roadworthy after the repair and you won't know about it until you have the next accident. And this accident might be fatal. Therefore, it cannot be emphasised enough how important it is to ensure that a reputable auto body shop fixes your vehicle.

Do not drive with a cracked windshield

It does not matter how minor the damage to your windshield is. It is vital to get a cracked or damaged windshield replaced as soon as possible. Succinctly stated, the driver's visibility will be reduced when driving with a cracked windscreen, no matter how small the chip or crack might be. Ergo, a small chip will eventually start running and turn into a significant crack that runs like a spider's web all over your windshield.

Confirm that there is no damage to any of the seatbelts in your vehicle

A seatbelt's primary role is to secure the driver and passengers in the vehicle against injury caused by a collision. In a motor vehicle accident or harsh braking, unless, the occupants of the car are secured, they will continue travelling at the speed of the vehicle even though the vehicle has come to a complete stop. Thus, the passengers and driver run the risk of being thrown out of the car, through the front windshield, or into the back of the seats in front of them.

Therefore, it is vital to ensure that your vehicle's seatbelts are checked and are in proper working order after the collision.

Final thoughts

It does not matter how minor the damage from a motor vehicle accident, it is vital to get your vehicle checked out by a motor vehicle accident specialist. For example, there might be hidden damage to the car's chassis that is not obvious. Thus, if this damage is not repaired before you drive the car again, it might result in yet another accident.

Therefore, it is better to be safe and get an auto body shop to inspect your vehicle before you drive, especially at speed, on a public road again.