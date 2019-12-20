New sketches of the VW Commercial Vehicles design give a glimpse of the all-new Caddy that would be unveiled in 2020: the images showcase a completely revised machine with no screw left untouched.

These initial sketches from the early development indicate that numerous aspects of the vehicle are going to be different, compared to predecessor models. The concept drawing of the panel van variant of the Caddy underline the idea that a new self-confidence will be entering the otherwise functional and practical vehicle class. The draft reveals possible configurations: everything is different, but still with a high cargo capacity and great variability, which are the key ingredients for attracting lineup's customers.

An example of a sportier style is indicated, for instance, by sloping the roof line, along with the sculpturally shaped and large side areas. We do assume that in future more customers involved in sport and active leisure pursuits will consider the new Caddy as a handy alternative.

The pictures depict the new Cargo version with several striking pointers to the actual full production panel van. These include mode strongly vertically arranged and slim LED lights at the rear, along with a larger looking rear window, a significant element of vehicle's appearance. In line with customer wishes, the commercially used version of the new Caddy will also have a non-transparent tailgate and continue to offer swing doors as an optional feature.

There are also large wheels, narrower radiator grille and a larger looking logo. In fact, all signs of a benchmark vehicle are present!

