Volkswagen presents the new ID.5 GTX – the vehicle is about to make its debut on the 7th of September at the IAA Munich Motor Show. This is the brand's first SUV to be based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) and is expected to showcase some neat new technologies and features.

Exterior design

At the front, the vehicle showcases a new IQ.Light LED matrix lights design that generates an intelligently controlled beam and gives the vehicle this elegant look. Also, the flat sloping A pillars at the right and near the front give an elegant flow of the roofline and stretches over the body, and taper out in an integrated rear spoiler. At the rear, there are horizontal lines that accenturate the width of the vehicle and attract attention with the light strip. The design is completed with a set of LED rear lights with a 3D design.

A new approach with a GTX badge

GTX means enhanced athleticism and high performance. The vehicle will continue the tradition to bring electrified solutions to the GTI, GTD, and GTE models and proceed towards electrified transition.

SEE ALSO: Mitsubishi improves its ranking in top 10 for Best Car Manufacturer in 2021 Driver Power

As it seems VW aims to become the most popular brand in terms of sustainability and electrification. The goal is to increase the share of all-electric vehicles and to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2050.