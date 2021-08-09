Mitsubishi Motors in the UK has improved its rankings in the Auto Express 2021 Driver Power Survey to secure a top ten placement in the best car manufactures. At the moment the brand is placed at the 8th position, which is an improvement of 8 places from 2020 and 13 from 2019.

The Auto Express 2021 Driver Power Survey is in its 20th year and provides detailed responses from vehicle owners and this year debut an additional focus on the in-car technology and a new assessment for value for money.

Customers and Mitsubishi enthusiasts have listed the overall low running costs, along with the enhanced reliability and good overall build quality as the main strengths of Mitsubishi. Other features that receive positive feedback are the boot space, interior storage space, and smooth gearbox systems.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief, Auto Express said: Mitsubishi has done brilliantly to climb the Driver Power league table over the past few years and sit in an impressive eighth place this year. Its owners are clearly a happy bunch praising the reliability, quality and practicality of their cars and say that running costs are good, too. That all makes it more of a shame that the brand is withdrawing from the UK market later this year.

Following the announcement of going up the ranks, Mitsubishi drivers will see no change in the standards of services they receive by the brand and will continue to meet their high expectations.