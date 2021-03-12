Volkswagen Touareg R is the first fully-fledged production R model that will be launched with an electrified drivetrain system. The chosen setup is capable of incredible performance and also will ensure low emissions. So, let's find out more, shall we?

New Touareg R incorporates numerous talents and the most notable ones are these performance rates. The high-performance SUV generates a total of 462hp and 700Nm of torque and can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds. The vehicle's top speed is limited to 279km/h. What is also interesting about this setup is that about 70 per cent of the vehicle's torque can be transferred to the front wheels and up to 80 per cent to the rear ones, thanks to the centre differential lock with asymmetric torque distribution.

Talking about performance, the heart of the beast I an advanced 3.0-litre V6 eHybrid plug-in powertrain. This is a refined system and advanced enough to make the R lineup the most running-cost-friendly model in the Touareg lineup with its economy and CO2 emissions of 94.2mpg.

Not only powerful and with a sporty spirit, the new Touareg is also generously equipped. The new model comes with black "Puglia" leather upholstery, diamond-quilted ergoComfort seats with contrasting blue stitching and piping, and active climate control for the front occupants. The new R lineup also benefits from an exclusive heated leather sports steering wheel with R logo and DSG shift paddles, 30-colour interior lighting setup and keyless locking and starting system.

The standard equipment also includes an air suspension system with automatic self-levelling function, Park Assist with 360-degree Area View camera and LED matrix headlights. Additionally, buyers will benefit from Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist functions that are part of the standard equipment.

Source: Volkswagen