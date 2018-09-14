Volkswagen announces end production of the Beetle. As you might well now, the rich heritage will be honored with a special edition model and some sweet additions that will keep the legend alive.

Available in coupe and convertible body styles, Final Edition models include exclusive features and premium additions that no one Beetle has offer ever before. The 2003 Ultima Edition are the first to be offered – coming in two colors, exclusive side mirror design, heated and washed nozzles and revised sunroof. On the other hand, Final Edition models can be specified in Pure White, Deep Black Pearl and Platinum Grey body finishes.

There are also special wheel design that complete the exterior concept idea – we are indeed talking about 17-inch aluminum alloys with a 15-spoke design. Buyers can also specify their Beetle with neat 18-inch white aluminum –alloy wheels in a disc design.

In terms of interior, Final Edition models are geared with KESSY keyless access and push-button start, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and stainless steel pedal caps. Driver and passengers will also be pleased to know that there are Climatronic automatic climate control, glossy black central console, unique Safari Uni color dashpad with classic kaeferfach glovebox and three-color ambient lightning.

All 2019 Beetle models, both convertible and coupe, will be powered with a 2.0-liter TSI power unit that generates a total of 174hp and 184lb-ft of torque. This unit is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox and altogether contribute to EPA-estimated fuel economy rates of 26mpg city, 33mpg highway and 29mpg combined.

