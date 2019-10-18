Introduction

A car's engine is like its heart and perhaps its most important part. When buying a used car, you should get a car history report from REVS Check by providing them the VIN number or registration number and paying a small fee. The car history report can provide information on the car and its key parts and help you to buy the best-used car meeting your needs.

You should regularly monitor warning signs which can indicate potential engine problems. Some key warning signs are as follows:

Warning Lights are Switched On

Warning lights on your dashboard are your preliminary source of detecting problems in your car's engine. When the on-board diagnostics (OBD) systems of your car detect an engine problem, the "check engine" warning light gets switched on. If you see this warning light, you should immediately get your car's engine checked by a good mechanic for any potential problems. Getting the issue diagnosed and repaired in the initial stage can save your engine from further damage and which can otherwise cost you much more to repair.

Unfamiliar Knocking Sounds

If you regularly observe unfamiliar knocking sound from your car's bonnet, then it may be indicative of a problematic engine. Such knocking sound is generally produced due to wear and tear caused to the engine's parts like piston, bearing, other moving parts, etc. Many car owners ignore the knocking sound when it occurs first. Such symptoms should never be ignored, and you should get your car's engine checked on hearing knocking sounds. If ignored, it can cause greater damage to the engine and your car can suddenly break down on the road while driving.

Loss of Power

Most cars running on petrol, use the internal combustible engine. These engines make use of a four-stroke combustion cycle which converts gas into the power needed to drive your car. If there is any problem with your car's engine, then it will be unable to efficiently convert the gas into power by using the four-stroke combustion cycle. In such a case, your engine will be unable to deliver the required power and you will feel the loss of power while driving. Loss of power is a sure sign that everything is not right with your car's engine and it may need repairs.

Excessive Smoke from Exhaust

If your car's engine is not working properly, then it can lead to producing excessive smoke from the exhaust. The color of the smoke also reveals a lot about the engine's health. Black smoke indicates that excessive gas is being burnt in the combustion chamber. Blue colored smoke is indicative of excessive oil being burnt which can cause a lack of lubrication. White-colored smoke means excessive coolant is being burnt and this can cause the car to overheat anytime.

Sharp Drop in Fuel Efficiency

A sharp drop in fuel efficiency can indicate problems in the compression stroke of your car's engine. If you practice good driving habits and still experience a drop in fuel efficiency, you should get your car's engine checked by a good mechanic.