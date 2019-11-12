Chevrolet came into 2019 swinging, with their most advanced and powerful Silverado to date that can be found at a Chevy dealership in Oklahoma. Traditionally, Chevrolet has always boasted its ability to deliver vehicles with serious muscle, and their Silverado trucks are no exception. This recent addition to the Silverado family is bigger, lighter, and more powerful than those before it.

Let's take a good look at the main features and specifications of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, such as the powertrain, trims, exterior and interior design, technology, and general perks.

Performance

The first thing on the minds of those considering buying a truck is power. How much horsepower, and what sort of technology can you expect with the 2019 Silverado 1500?

One benefit of the Silverado 1500 is the selection of powertrains available to choose from. There's an engine for every job you could want and the amount of power you need:

6.2L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management — 420 horsepower and 460 pounds per foot of torque, auto stopping and starting technology, and 10-speed automatic transmission. (Available on the LTZ and High Country models)

5.3L V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management — 355 horsepower and 383 pounds per foot of torque, auto stopping and starting technology, and 8-speed automatic transmission. (Standard on the LT Trail Boss, the LTZ and the High Country; available on the LT and RST)

4.3L V6 with Active Fuel Management — 285 horsepower and 305 pounds per foot of torque, and 6-speed automatic transmission. (Standard on the WT, Custom, and Custom Trail Boss)

2.7L Turbo with Active Fuel Management — 310 horsepower and 348 pounds per foot of torque, auto stopping and starting technology, and 8-speed automatic. (Standard on the LT and RST)

There's also a drive mode selector, which adjusts the truck's performance and tune it to the road you're driving on, providing a smoother and safer ride. Some modes to choose from include tour, sport, tow/haul, terrain, snow/ice and off-road.

There is also the optional Z71 Off-Road Package, which adds features to the truck such as an automatic locking rear differential, a heavy-duty air filter, skid plates, an off-road suspension with Rancho shocks, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires.

This beast has a max payload of 2,250 pounds for the regular cab and max trailering of 12,200 pounds for the double cab. That's why the Silverado is an excellent choice for towing and hauling.

Design

The 2019 Silverado 1500 is bigger than ever. It has a beautifully bold, sleek, and modern design. But unlike some trucks it's not just made to look pleasing to the eye, it can also do everything other trucks do — and more.

Exterior Design

Durabed — the truck bed is a whopping maximum of 81.9 cubic feet for the regular cab design. It's immensely durable, great for hauling and work. It offers more volume than the competition.

High Strength Steel Bed Floor — extremely strong and resistant to wear and tear

Tie-Downs — 12 ties downs (3 welded) rated at 500 pounds per corner

Power Release and Up/Down Tailgate — automatically lower or raise the tailgate

120-Volt Outlet — near the tailgate

Lighting — placed around the perimeter and cargo box of the truck

Interior Design

Bold, square structures and designs that fit the Silverado masculine feel

A variety of materials and colors to choose from

Heads-Up Display — 15-inch heads-up display projects speed, navigation, and safety information

Storage — under-seat storage, middle rear set compartment, and enough space to comfortably stretch your legs

Trims

There are a variety of models to choose from, each with its own unique features and designs. Here's an overview of each one:

High Country — exclusive bronze and chrome grille, and 20-inch wheels (starting at $53,000)

LTZ — chrome finish on bumpers, grille, center bar, etc.; 18-inch silver painted-wheels; and leather interior (starting at $48,700)

LT Trail Boss — 18-inch black wheels, 2-inch factory suspension lift, and Autotrac two-speed transfer case (starting at $48,300)

RST — 18-inch bright silver painted wheels, keyless start and open, and body-color bumper and center bar (starting at $38,000)

LT — color touch-screen display; 17-inch bright silver painted wheels; and chrome center bar, bumpers, etc. (starting at $36,900)

Custom Trail Boss — 18-inch black wheels, Z71 off-road package, 2-inch factory suspension lift, and black bumper and center bar (starting at $39,500)

Custom — 20-inch silver painted aluminum wheels, signature LED taillamps, and a color touch-screen display, (starting at $34,600)

Work Truck — Ecotec3 4.3L V6 engine with Active Fuel Management; blacked-out grille, bumpers and trim; and Chevrolet graphic grille and tailgate (starting at $32,200)

Technology and Safety

When it comes to tech and safety, the Silverado doesn't take any shortcuts. Here's a list of what you can expect to find when you choose the 2019 Silverado 1500.

Technology

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

4G Wi-Fi hotspot

Streaming music apps

myChevrolet Mobile App

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system — amazing infotainment system with high-quality sound output

Rear Camera Mirror with Parking Assist Software

Safety Features