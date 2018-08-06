The new 2019 Silverado 1500 will showcase some new features and systems that were previously unavailable – for the new model year Chevrolet team has geared all light-duty Silverado models with myChevrolet trailering phone app, along with Advanced Trailering System that includes access to system in-vehicle. Neat!

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There's also new Trailering Camera Package that works in conjunction with both of these technologies and ensures more comprehensive and clear trailer view. Also, it provides new features for LTZ and High Country trim levels as Auto Parking Brake Assist, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View that adds dynamic backing guidance to the Rear Vision Camera and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

But let's get back to the Infotainment app, shall we? This little goodie also allows customers to track mileage, fuel economy and gearbox temperature of the truck while towing. Customers can also benefit from brake gain memory, which provides fingerprint control of the trailer brakes in order to let the customer set and save the controller's brake gain setting for each trailer.

There's also Trailer Theft Alert installed that can activate truck's lights and horn in case of harness of the trailer attached to the truck is disconnected. Customers can also receive alert via preferred method of contact: phone, text and mail.

It is always a good thing to see how brands take care of their customers and meet the demands of the contemporary era.

Source: Chevrolet