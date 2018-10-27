All-new Lexus ES has received excellent Euro NCAP safety ratings by achieving the maximum five-star earnings and average score of 86.25 – one of the highest that the organization has ever given to a certain vehicle. With tons of advanced features and refined drivetrain system new ES family member surely has a lot to demonstrate! So, let's check out more, shall we?

New ES machine benefits from latest version of Lexus Safety System Plus, a suite of active safety features that ensure smooth and pleasurable drive. Furthermore, ES also comes with passive safety functions as new GA-K platform and a total of 10 airbags in the cabin.

SEE ALSO: DTE Systems improves performance of a lucky Mercedes A-Class

Lexus Safety System Plus adds a wide range of driving mechanics that provide extra protection and help prevent an accident from happening. New features include daytime cyclist and night-time pedestrian detection as part of the Pre-Collision System and revised Lexus Co-Drive with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist.

All-new ES makes its debut as a self-charging hybrid and deliveries are expected to begin in January 2019 – stick with us for further information!

Source: Lexus