2019 Lexus ES will go on sale in September and brand promises that this particular unit will bring outstanding quality and performance and as expected, will bring new gadgets and technological features.

Based on the new Global Architecture, GA-K platform, the ES is both super sexy and muscular at the same time. The vehicle showcases new proportions and more aggressive stance. The most notable change, compared to predecessor models is the revised roofline that now emphasizes the lower stance of the vehicle and contributes to better aerodynamics.

SEE ALSO: A lucky T-Roc benefits from exclusive DTE Systems chiptuning

In terms of interior styling, the focus is kept on the road ahead by placing a central display screen, revised instrument panel and heads up display in a tight cluster in driver's field of view. Both front and rear seats are comfortable and ensure relaxed and pleasurable drive – regardless of the lowered roof, rear seat occupants won't lack head and knee space.

Drivetrain system

New ES vehicles are geared with an agile 3.5-liter V6 unit that develops a total of 302hp and 267pound-feet of torque. This unit is mated to a revised eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission that contributes to smooth and progressive acceleration. In addition to this boost in power, the new ES also delivers some improved fuel efficiency. Compared to older model, the new guy offers official EPA numbers of 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 25 mpg in combined driving.

Source: Lexus