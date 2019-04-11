The iconic Audi R8 lineup expands with one more family member! 2019 New York International Auto Show audience will witness the unveiling of the 2020 R8 limited model with V10 Decennium engine and tons of cutting edge technology! Let's find out more!

Exterior design

2020 R8 comes with sporty and dynamic expression, blended with elegant lines and neat curves. First of all, there's an updated front bumper with new honeycomb grille, new front spoiler lip and lateral air intakes. At the same time, the rear bumper continues this design concept and showcases new air outlets, oval exhaust pipes and new rear diffuser.

Ascari Blue metallic is the new body finish color that perfectly suits the expressive body styling and the dynamic driving character. Additionally, buyers will benefit from neat 19-inch 5-double-spoke design forged wheels and an anthracite bi-color finish. There are also optional 20-inch 10-spoke Y-design wheels and red caliper color, instead of the stock gray.

Interior design

The sporty nature of the vehicle is definitely felt inside. The entire cabin is driver-oriented and comes with some cutting edge technologies – Audi virtual cockpit, MMI navigation plus, LED interior lightning and premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. Furthermore, there are also optional interior colors available: Pastel Silver and Palomino Brown. Neat!

Drivetrain system

2020 RS features a naturally aspirated V10 engine, Quattro AWD system and a functional and technologically advanced cabin controls. New for the model is the carbon-fiber front sway bar and the fine-tuned seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox. In fact, this transmission system ensures even faster gearshifts, compared to predecessor models and contributes to the super-quick 0-100km/h sprint in mere 3.4 seconds!

However, the true star of the show is the new Decennium engine. Generating a total of 602hp and 413lb-ft of torque, this naturally aspirated 5.2 FSI power unit is the most powerful system ever equipped in an R8 model.

Source: Audi