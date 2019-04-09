The 58th Salone Internazionale del Mobile has been chosen by Alfa Romeo team as the event for the national debut of the Tonale concept vehicle, brand's first plug-in hybrid compact SUV.

After the global debut in Geneva, Milan visitors will be able to see and wwwire the Alfa Romeo installation in Green Area 5 of the show, next to Hall 7 on Corso Italia. Held between 9th to 14th of April, the event demonstrates style, design and history of the entire Alfa Romeo lineup and reveals the trends of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Exterior design

The body language of Tonale is defined by compact dimensions and these well-known Italian design with the typical original lines and curves of Alfa Romeo styling. Key features are the 21-inch wheels, full elegant volumes for the sides and a menacing front face. In fact, the front-end of the vehicle displays the trademark trefoil and the distinctive Alfa Romeo shield as a bold focal point, setting the tone for the speed and fluidity of Tonale. At the same time, the "3 plus 3" light clusters evoke the menacing look of SZ and Brea. At the rear, Tonal is embellished and softened by an enveloping window, completed by a suspended wing that enhances the continuity with the clear sunroof.

Interior design

The cabin is defined by the driver-focused styling and passenger comfort. Tonale ensures neat balance between harmony and tension, conveying the feeling that the entire vehicle is about to pounce. What defines the interior design styling is the set of premium materials as aluminum and leather Alcantara. Furthermore, there are translucent panels and a backlit central tunnel. At the same time, the passenger compartment is immersive, cozy and geared with the characteristics of dynamism. Sweet!

And last, but certainly not least, Salone del Mobile offers visitors to purchase exclusive merchandise, such as limited edition chronograph by Eberhard & Co. The Swiss clockmaker, which has always shared Alfa Romeo's passion for ground-braking technology and carefully crafted details. Also, there's a lineup of mountain bikes and tons of Alfa Romeo goodies! Enjoy!

Source: Alfa RomeoÂ