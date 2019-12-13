New 2020 Honda Ridgeline arrives at dealers in Dec. 16 with a host of updates, including a 9-speed automatic gearbox as a part of the standard equipment. Additional goodies include Honda Sensing and an extended list of standard features and gadgets. The model will be available in four trim levels – Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition. Let's check out more!

New Ridgeline is a versatile tailgate vehicle for sports events, picnics, and other gatherings. This is due to the fact that it features industry-first and exclusive Dual Action Tailgate and in-Bed Trunk. Additionally, there are 115V AC power outlet and the world's first Truck Bed Audio System. In terms of interior equipment, 2020 Ridgeline comes with Honda's Display Audio System, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay integration.

In terms of drivetrain system, 2020 Honda Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter direct-inject i-VTEC V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management, now mated to the already mentioned 9-speed automatic transmission. The peak output is measured at 280hp and 262lb-ft of torque. AWD is available on all trim levels, all along with the iVTM4 system, enhancing all-weather performance and handling.

SEE ALSO: New Ram 1500 comes with an award-winning drivetrain system

Additionally, a new Ridgeline is available for customers to personalize their truck. Also, Honda ensures its 3-year, 36,000-mile limited warrant if obtained at the time of new vehicle purchase. Sweet!