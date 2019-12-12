Edmunds has named Ram 1500 as its Top Rated Truck for 2020. As you might know, the Edmunds Top Rated awards include seven categories and recognize the overall excellence of vehicles in the market today.

Edmunds test every competitive vehicle on the market and the winner of each category represents the best of that particular segment no matter when the vehicle was launched.

The winner itself, Ram 1500, features a revised 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel engine that leads the half-ton pickup segment in torque with the massive 480lb-ft and diesel towing capacity of 12,560 pounds. Additionally, the EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Mated to an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram's driving range exceeds 1,000 miles. Neat!

New for the 2020 model is the increased overall engine output, all along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness. Furthermore, the new engine is rated as best-in-class 480lb-ft of torque, which represents a massive 14 per cent increase from the previous-generation engines. The horsepower output is also increased with a total of 8 per cent to 260hp. The engine is available in all models and configurations, including the new Ram Rebel.

Source: Ram