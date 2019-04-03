2020 Yaris would try to blend everything that would make a modern hath appealing. It is efficient, affordable, sexy and features tons of goodies. In fact, the vehicle come with the latest technologies and user-friendly gadgets that further enhance the pleasure of driving.

Exterior design

Bold and distinct, vehicle's character is defined by tons of changes, compared to predecessor models. For example, the front end reveals a gutsy attitude with its hexagon lower front grille and sharp-eyed headlamps. Furthermore, the XLE grade comes with automatic LED headlamps and incorporated daytime running lights. There's also a massive choice of body finishes: Stealth, Graphite, Pulse, Sapphire, Chromium, Frost and Icicle.

Also, 2020 Yaris Hatchback comes with 16-inch aluminum alloys, body-color side mirrors and door handles and a chrome tailpipe. Buyers will also benefit from standard features that are usually offered as premium – Smart Key Entry with Push Button Start, fog lights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, rear backup camera, tilt and telescoping steering wheels, chrome interior door handles and driver and front passengers sun visors.

Interior goodies

Buyers will benefit from a standard 7-inch Touchscreen display audio system, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto services all along with Bluetooth wireless technology and a large 7-inch touchscreen display screen. Additionally, there's standard SiriusXM Satellite Radio, which comes with a three-month All Access trial subscription.

And there's a neat surprise: both LE and XLE grade levels are equipped with navigation hardware. The buyer should only use an SD card in order to activate the navigation service. Sweet!

Safety features

2020 Yaris Hatch comes with numerous safety technologies, part of the standard equipment. There's this Low-speed Pre-collision Safety System in both model grades. It scans the road ahead for potential vehicle collisions and if a potential threat is detected, an audio and visual signals alert and the autonomous braking system engages, if necessary.

Also, Yaris Hatch comes standard with an advanced active safety system that includes Dynamic Stability Control, Transition Control System, Anti-lock Brake System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist and Brake Override System.

Drivetrain system

New Yaris family member is geared with an agile 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers a total of 106hp. Its high-compression and direct fuel injection ensure quick responsiveness and smooth acceleration. Things get better with the standard 6-speed automatic gearbox. What is special about this one, is the fact that transmission's torque converter locks in all gears for fast and more direct shifts and enhanced fuel efficiency. There's also a dedicated Sport Mode, which changes vehicle's behavior with a single press of a button. Neat!

Source: Toyota