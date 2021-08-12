Over 15,000 visitors and more than 600 supercars contributed to making the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend one of the most dynamic and interesting events this year.

All kinds of awesome vehicles took their places in the grounds of the National Motor Museum for the two-day show and with high-octane displays and impressive action and performances, the event offered something even for the most demanding visitors.

Some of the must-see highlights included neat demonstration runs with advanced vehicles such as Lamborghini Aventador, Aston Martin DB11, Ferrari 488 GTB, McLaren MP4-12C, and Maserati MC Stradale, to the Dodge Viper, Ultima GTR, V-Storm WR3, Mercedes AMG GT R, and other.

There were also sound demonstrations. From Ferraris, Lambos and Audis, through Dodges, Hondas, and to Cobras and others, the audience had the chance to enjoy a wide plethora of roars.

Also, the event was a host of an exclusive exhibition of exclusive supercars from the past. Some of the most notable examples included a pre-war 4.5-litre Bentley, 1960s Iso Grifo, Ferrari 330 GTC, and Lamborghini Miura, a 1970s De Tomaso Pantera, 1980s BMW M1, and 1990s Jaguar XJ220, LaFerrari, Ford GT, and Aston Martin Zagato Shooting Brake.

SEE ALSO: Automobili Pininfarina showcases new Battista hypercar at the Monterey Car Week festival

There was also a place for the SUV machines - Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, Land Rover Defender, Cupra Formentor, Ariel Nomad, and more received applause and praise from enthusiasts.