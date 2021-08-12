The world's first pure-electric hyper GT, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, has made its debut in production form on the roads of California. As a part of a special programme of events during the Monterey Car Week, the Battista's first road drive.

The debut of the production-spec Battista will ensure that the US clients are among the first to experience the 1,900hp performance and to take a look at the beautiful Black Exposed Signature Carbon body design.

The exclusive bodywork and precise drivetrain system are complemented by an exclusively tailored interior with Pilota seats and satin black leather, quilted Iconica Blu Alcantara, and Jewellery Pack finished in brushed aluminum anodized in black.

The audience at the event will also see the US debut of the Battista Anniversario, a limited-run of merely five vehicles that represent the pinnacle of the brand in terms of design, aerodynamics, and performance.

Both machines will also be on display at the Concours d'Elegance festival, as the pure-electric GT will be placed among other exclusive Battista machines from different periods of the brand's 91-year history.

