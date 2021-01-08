Honda UK has today announced details of the revised and updated 2021MY CR-V Hybrid. Available in dealerships from the start of December the midsized SUV is now solely available as a hybrid; built around Honda's innovative i-MMD system for unparalleled levels of efficiency and refinement. A number of revisions and styling tweaks, inside and out, refresh and align the CR-V more clearly with Honda's other e:TECHNOLOGY products.

Priced from £30,180, all models of the 2021 CR-V gain blue-ringed H badges and e:HEV nomenclature to highlight their electrified credentials. Other revisions include a new silver finish applied to key visual elements on the centre console, doors cards and dashboard accents. Other updates include a new 18" alloy wheel design for all grades and privacy glass from SE models upwards. The range topping EX grade CR-V also gains wireless smartphone charging for improved seamless connectivity.

Mechanically, the CR-V retains Honda's responsive and highly efficient advanced hybrid powertrain technology, which is built around two electric motors, an Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, and an innovative fixed-gear transmission.

On the WLTP combined cycle, this fuel-efficient hybrid system produces CO2 emissions of just 151g/km and fuel economy of 42.2mpg on front-wheel drive models, and 161g/km and 39.2mpg for all-wheel drive models.

Further under skin revisions include tweaks to the suspension that has been retuned for more linear handling responses and to provide increased low longitudinal rigidity for optimised ride compliance. The Dual pinion variable-ratio electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering has been refined for improved low-speed manoeuvrability.

Ensuring safety for all occupants, the CR-V's platform design incorporates Honda's exclusive next-generation ACE™ (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) body structure design technology. This employs a network of connected structural elements to distribute crash energy more evenly. In line with Honda's ‘Safety for Everyone' philosophy, the CR-V's class-leading suite of passive and active safety systems continue to be available as standard for all variants. The Honda Sensing package is among the most comprehensive suites of active safety and driver-assistive technologies in the class, combining radar and camera information to assist the driver.

Rebecca Stead, Head of Automobile at Honda UK, commented: "The CR-V is such an iconic part of Honda's range and history it is only fitting that the revised 2021 model is ready to take on a changing and challenging market place, equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to make consumer's lives that little bit easier."