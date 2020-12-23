Renault has introduced an E-TECH plug-in hybrid powertrain into its most popular car in the UK: the Captur. It gives buyers of this best-selling model more choice than ever with a broad choice of engine and powertrain options, with an E-TECH hybrid version also following in 2021.

The Captur is a strong competitor in the UK. Since it went on sale in 2013, is has become the best-selling Renault model in the country with more than 150,000 sales.

Comprehensively redesigned for its second generation, the All-New Captur comes with a range of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains across several trim levels. This offers crossover buyers an enticing family car with flexible, high-quality interior, strong performance and low running costs.

Further enhancing the appeal of the Captur are its advanced new E-TECH powertrains, introducing plug-in hybrid power to the Renault range for the first time, with a full hybrid joining the range in 2021.

Debuting advanced technology inspired by the Renault DP World F1 team for energy optimisation and brake regeneration, all models fitted with E-TECH technology offer customers strong performance with low running costs, enhancing the driving experience and refinement of Captur models.

Renault's best-selling model in the UK now features the latest technology to boost performance and efficiency. It comes in three high-specification trim levels: S Edition, Launch Edition and R.S Line.

Powertrain The electrification of Renault models has been easy thanks to the versatile CMF-B modular architecture that was designed from the start to accept electric capabilities.

The advanced E-TECH powertrain has been created with knowledge gained from the Renault DP World F1 team, inspiring the energy use and recovery systems that are key in ensuring all Renault E-TECH hybrid and E-TECH plug-in hybrid vehicles are as efficient and effective as possible.

Technology that's found in an E-TECH powertrain can be broken down into two categories; the first is the way in which energy use and recovery can be optimised, while the other is the application of an innovative multi-mode dog gearbox for the first time in a production vehicle.

E-TECH powertrains are designed to use the optimal energy output to recharge the battery whenever the energy created is more than the required power. Then, kinetic energy recovered during deceleration or braking can be transformed into electrical energy to recharge the battery. The electrical energy is then in reserve to assist with acceleration, or for all-electric operation at lower speeds in urban areas, later in a journey.

The E-TECH powertrain architecture is paired with a multi-mode dog gearbox. In operation, it allows the vehicle to start in 100 per cent electric mode, significantly reducing the gap in acceleration during gear changes. This means a smoother, more refined drive in production vehicles, as well as better performance.

The Captur's plug-in hybrid powertrain offers three levels of energy regeneration and regenerative braking:

Battery regeneration during deceleration: When the driver lifts their foot off the accelerator and the gear selector is in D (Drive), the main electric motor works as a generator by recovering kinetic energy produced by the deceleration, turning it into electrical energy that is sent back to the battery.

B Mode: To recover more energy, the gear selector can be put into B (Brake) mode by nudging the gear selector backwards, allowing one pedal driving when driving in full electric mode, increasing the level of regeneration allowed by the battery, up to an idling speed of around 4mph.

Regenerative braking: When the brake pedal is depressed, braking is triggered electrically, with mechanical braking support from the brake pads if necessary. The electric motor provides additional braking here, recovering excess energy and returning it to the battery that can be deployed again later on.

Using the same 1.6-litre petrol engine as the All-New Clio E-TECH Hybrid, and two electric motors, the Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid also features a higher capacity 9.8kWh (400V) battery.

Like all E-TECH powertrains, the Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid starts up in all-electric mode for optimum efficiency and immediately available torque, making it a perfect compact SUV for use in town.

Model Maximum power (hp) Torque (Nm) Acceleration (0-62mph) Fuel economy (mpg) CO2 emissions (g/km) Electric range (miles) E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid 160 Auto 160 144 (Engine)205 (Electric Motors) 10.1 188.3 34 31

Performance, economy and driving The most powerful in the range, the E-TECH plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers 160hp and 144Nm (engine) and 205Nm (electric motor) of torque that, in combination, deliver a 0-62mph time of 10.1 seconds and a top speed of 108mph (84mph in electric mode).

The E-TECH powertrain boasts CO2 emissions of as little as 34g/km with fuel economy of up to 188.3mpg.

MULTI-SENSE driving mode selection is standard on all E-TECH-equipped models, to alter the driving experience to the situation.

The following modes are available:

Pure: A new mode for the CAPTUR E-TECH Plug-in hybrid, Pure engages all-electric mode (when there's enough battery charge) via the screen selection or a dedicated EV button on the centre console. This is the default mode when the vehicle is first switched on.

MySense: The standard driving mode, MySense automatically adapts the hybrid powertrain to the driver's inputs and driving conditions, operating in the most efficient and suitable way necessary for the situation by intelligently switching between electric power and the engine.

Sport: Sport makes use of the powertrain's full potential, engaging the petrol engine and both electric motors for the most responsive drive when the accelerator pedal is fully depressed.

A dedicated E-Save function is available too. By selecting this mode, the E-TECH system limits the use of the electric motor and uses the petrol engine to power the vehicle, saving at least 40 per cent of battery charge that can be used at another time, for example when driving in more urban areas at a later point in the journey to reduce emissions in built-up areas. This can be selected via MULTI-SENSE menus.

Fitted to all Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrids with EASY LINK navigation, the E-NAV function is selected via the same MULTI-SENSE menus as E-Save. E-NAV analyses the route in the navigation system and decides the most appropriate driving mode for the journey.

By anticipating the journey and factors such as live traffic, the E-TECH powertrain is constantly operating in the most efficient way possible – using the Pure electric mode in the most appropriate situations and as often as possible.

The Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid majors on fuel efficiency and economy. It can run for up to 31 miles on electric power alone which, if charged regularly, is enough for most urban journeys, making it a compelling proposition for those living in urban areas with regular access to charging.

Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid retail buyers also receive a free home charging wallbox, so charging is quick and easy at each end of the journey, meaning the E-TECH powertrain can be utilised as effectively as possible. Charging from zero to 100 per cent takes approximately three hours using the wallbox, ideal for use overnight.

Provided by BP Chargemaster, the complimentary wallbox is sleek and unobtrusive with key access for security. Both a domestic charging cable and Type 2 charger cable are provided on all Captur models, with space beneath the boot floor to tidy them away out of sight.

The charging port is located on the right-hand side of the vehicle on the opposite side to the fuel filler flap. An LED indicator light shows the state of charge: blue (charging), green (charged), orange (waiting) and red (no charge).

Charging times, heating and ventilation (while the car is plugged in) can be scheduled via the EASY LINK touchscreen, or via the MY Renault app, giving customers ultimate convenience to schedule charging and check the status of the vehicle from anywhere.

Safety and Driver Assistance All-New Captur has been awarded the maximum 5-star Euro NCAP safety test rating.

For a safe and reassuring driving experience, All-New Captur is equipped with the latest suite of safety and driver assistance technologies.

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go: All-New Captur maintains a safe following distance from the vehicle in front. In traffic jams, the vehicle stops and restarts when the traffic lane starts moving again.

360-degree camera: With its panoramic view, the 360-degree camera helps to guide the driver into the tightest spots.

Renault Pure Vision LED headlights with automatic high/low beam: The Pure Vision full LED headlights and automatic high and low beam improve safety and visibility at night. All-New Captur will automatically switch to low beam as the driver enters a built-up area or approaches another vehicle.

Traffic and Motorway Assistance: Active from 0 to 100mph, the system regulates speed and maintains a safe following distance from the vehicle in front, while ensuring the car is kept in the centre of the lane. This system lets the driver stop and restart automatically within three seconds without any input from the driver.

Blind Spot Warning: An indicator light located in each of the door mirrors warns the driver when a vehicle is in their blind spot, for example when changing lanes on the motorway.

Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist: All-New Captur alerts the driver and corrects their trajectory in the event of a lane departure without using the indicator. This is standard across the range.

Automatic Emergency Braking System: All-New Captur watches over the driver and the surroundings. If there is sharp braking ahead or a pedestrian crossing the road, the car warns the driver and can automatically perform emergency braking if they do not.

Traffic Sign Recognition: A camera constantly monitors and reads traffic signs to inform the driver of the speed on that road, so the driver can always adapt their speed accordingly.

Warranty All new Renault cars are covered by a five-year warranty. It features an unlimited mileage limit in the first two years and up to 100,000 miles in the remaining three. E-TECH models are covered by an additional eight-year and 100,000-mile traction battery warranty for extra peace of mind.

Manufacturing The Captur – using the same modular CMF-B platform as the latest Clio – is manufactured at Renault's Valladolid facility in Spain. In 2019, the 1,500,000th Captur rolled off the production line ahead of the All-New Captur arriving in showrooms, but the facility has a long history dating back to the 1950s where production of the Renault 4CV began in 1953. Alongside the All-New Captur, the Renault Twizy is also produced at the Valladolid plant.

Model history

2011 Renault presents the Captur concept car at the Geneva Motor Show. A design study created under the leadership of Laurens van den Acker, it featured carbon fibre bodywork, 21-inch wheels and butterfly-action doors.

2013 Renault announces production version of the Captur in January, a new urban crossover that sustains the company's reputation for innovation. The production car is revealed to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and features advanced connectivity, intelligent packaging and wide market appeal.

2014 A range-topping Signature Nav trim joins the existing Captur line-up, alongside the existing choice of models.

2015 1.5-litre dCi engines with EDC transmission become available, while Renault's MediaNav and R-LINK infotainment systems are updated to include DAB radio, Bluetooth streaming, TMC traffic information and SIRI Eyes-Free for compatible iPhones.

In December, the Captur becomes the best-selling B-SUV in Europe for 2015, with 194,720 sales.

2017 Captur receives an update with tweaked styling, and the addition of a new range-topping Signature S Nav specification.

2018 Line-up adjusted to comprise Play, Iconic and GT Line specifications.

2019 Style-focused Captur S Edition is added to the line-up, becoming the fourth trim level for buyers to choose from.

2020 Customers take first deliveries of the second-generation Captur in March. It's based on the new CMF-B modular platform and debuts a new look and revolutionary interior.

Standard features

Driving Assistance

Full C-shape LED front signature lighting (daytime running lights)

Automatic high beam headlights

Font and rear parking sensor with rear view camera

Blind Spot Warning

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Exterior

17-inch Bahamas diamond cut alloy wheels with grey inserts

Shark fin antenna

Interior

Black and grey cloth upholstery with synthetic leather and grey stitching

Communication and On-board Technology

EASY LINK : 9.3" portrait touchscreen with, Bluetooth, DAB radio, USB ports and compatible with Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

MULTI-SENSE: 3 driving modes and 8 ambient lighting

7" TFT Driver information display

Wireless phone charger

E-TECH Plug-in specific equipments

Exterior E-TECH badge on B-Pillarand tailgate

Interior E-TECH badge on central console

10" TFT Driver information display

Flying console with e-shifter

Type 2 (mode 3) charging cable

3-pin socket charging cable

EV button to activate ‘PURE' mode (100% electric drive)

Captur E-TECH Plug-in hybrid Launch Edition, includes:

18-inch Pasadena alloy wheels with grey inserts and copper and blue detail

Exterior blue and copper details on front bumper, front wing and c-pillar

Cloth upholstery with blue stitching

Specific white dashboard insert with blue line

Optionally available on S Edition models are range of exterior colour packs in orange or grey as well as blue or red interior colour packs or a Luxury Pack with black heated leather seats and steering wheel. A useful Parking Pack Premium composed of 360-degree around view monitor and hands-free parking is also available to aid with parking manoeuvres.

Specific exterior design enhancements include E-TECH plug-in hybrid badges located on the boot-lid and B-pillar to denote the PHEV powertrain, while the 10-inch Smart Cockpit features E-TECH-specific details and personalisation options to display eco features.

Standard on all models fitted with E-TECH powertrain is an e-shifter gear selector with a Brake function allowing one pedal driving when driving in full electric mode to adjust the level of regenerative braking to conserve energy. The specification of the Launch Edition can be enhanced further with a BOSE® premium audio upgrade and the Parking Pack Premium.