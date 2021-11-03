2022 Audi A8

With sharpened design, particularly in the front and rear, and innovative technologies, Audi is ensuring the increased presence and sporty elegance of the A8. For that reason, the company with the four rings is even more intensively working out the confident and progressive character of the active luxury sedan. The new high-end headlights and taillights inspire with innovative functions and form the apex of the A8's established technology portfolio.

Thanks to the enhancement, the exterior of the A8 has an even more representative, confident, and athletic effect. To summarize, the newly designed and precisely orchestrated design elements in the front, side, and rear areas significantly increase the A8's presence and authority and sharpen the profile of the brand's top model. Beyond the basic exterior, Audi is offering its customers the chrome exterior package and, for the first time in the A8, the new S line exterior package. The look is even more defined with the additional black appearance package. The color swatch for the A8 includes eleven colors, among them the new metallic district green, firmament blue, Manhattan gray, and ultra blue. New in the Audi A8 are five matte colors – Daytona gray, florette silver, district green, and glacier white.

Digital Matrix LED headlights and OLED rear lights

Comparable with video projectors, the Digital Matrix LED headlights use DMD (digital micromirror device) technology. Each headlight has approximately 1.3 million micromirrors, which disperse the light in tiny pixels and precisely control them. One new function is lane and orientation lights for highways. The enhanced A8 comes with Digital OLED rear lights(OLED = organic light emitting diode) as a standard feature. When ordering the car, there are two rear light signatures to choose from – three with the S8. In conjunction with the assistance systems, the digital OLED rear lights have a proximity indication feature.

Reduction as a design medium

The architecture of the interior is strictly horizontally oriented to emphasize the car's width. In the dark, the ambient light package plus (standard with Audi design selection and in the S8 elegantly stages the interior and there are reading lights in the rear that use Matrix LED technology.

The range of seats and seat equipment in the enhanced Audi A8 is varied, very comfortable, and radiates the highest degree of authority – especially for the back seats, where many options are available. The relaxation seat in the A8 L2 is the apex of the program. It offers numerous adjustment options and a footrest on the back of the passenger seat. Passengers can use it to have the bottoms of their feet warmed and massaged to various degrees. The high-quality workmanship underscores the A8 interior's workshop character.

New solutions: Navigation and Audi connect

MMI Navigation plus is standard in the enhanced Audi A8 series. It is supported by the third generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3). The likewise standard online and Car-2-X services from Audi connect augment the navigation system. They are divided into two packages: Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment and Audi connect Safety & Service with Audi connect Remote & Control.

For modern demands: the new screens in the back

Attractive options are also available for the infotainment hardware. The new screens in the back are tailored to the expectations of today's rear-seat passengers. That means two 10.1 inch displays with full HD resolution attached to the backs of the front seats.

Three packages: the driver assistance systems

There are about 40 driver assistance systems available in the enhanced Audi A8. Some of them – including the Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense front safety systems – are standard equipment for the series. Options are clustered into the "Park," "City," and "Tour" packages. The assistance package plus consolidates the packages. Features like the night vision assistant and surround view cameras are available separately.

Sovereign and efficient: the engine range

To begin with, the enhanced Audi A8 is available with three motorizations. Apart from the 3.0 TFSI as a V6 engine, the 4.0 TFSI, which is available for the A8 and the S8 in various output levels, distributes its four liters of displacement to eight cylinders with cylinder on demand technology. In brief, the A8 is also available as a Diesel engine; a plug-in hybrid model (PHEV) will follow.

The Audi S8 – inspirational performance in the luxury class

The Audi S8 TSFI quattro1 is the sporty top model in the series. The biturbo V8 generates 420 kW (571 PS) of power and 800 Nm of torque from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. Only in the S8 are the predictive active suspension, sport differential, and dynamic all-wheel steering built in ex factory. All the previously mentioned motorizations come with mild hybrid technology (MHEV) as a standard feature, which uses the A8's 48-volt main electrical system.

tiptronic, quattro and the sport differential: the whole gamut of driving experience

All engines in the Audi A8 are connected to a fast and gently toggling eight-step tiptronic. Thanks to an electric oil pump, the automatic transmission can change gears even when the combustion engine is not running. The constant all-wheel drive quattro with the self-locking center differential is standard, optionally supplemented with the sport differential (standard in the S8 ). It actively distributes torque between the rear wheels during fast cornering and thereby makes the handling even sportier and more stable. The adaptive air suspension with controlled damping is standard. Progressive steering is another standard feature. Dynamic all-wheel steering is also available as an option. It is standard equipment in the Audi S8.

Predictive active suspension

One highlight of the enhanced A8 is the predictive active suspension. It can load or unload each wheel with additional power individually via an electric motor and thereby actively regulate the position of the chassis in any driving situation. The wheel range for the enhanced Audi A8, which goes from 18 to 21 inches, includes six new designs from Audi and Audi Sport. In top versions like the Audi S8, Audi offers carbon fiber ceramic brake disks as an option.

A8 L Horch: special for the Chinese market

The Audi A8 L Horch, the top version for the Chinese market, is 5.45 meters (17.9 ft.) long, which is 13 cm (5.1 in.) longer than the A8 L2. In the interior, the expanded diamond quilting, logo embossing in the cushions, and deep-pile floor mats in the back emphasize the exclusivity of this version. On the exterior, the specifically designed Singleframe with vertical braces, among other things, indicate that it is a luxury model. Also unmistakable are the Horch badge and the "H crown." For the first time in the D segment, the top model is offering a two-color finish for customers in China.

Base price: starting at 99,500 euros

The enhanced Audi A8 starts in December in European markets. In Germany, the base price for the A8 is now 99,500 euros. The Audi S8 is available starting at 144,800 euros.