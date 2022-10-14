DMC's excursion into the Porsche territory has just gotten bigger and the German tuners are taking a leap by adding the new 992 GT3 to their line-up of tuning packages.

Aggressive appearance: the new DMC Carbon Fiber aerokit.

GT3-RS inspired lines of the DMC carbon parts determine the strong styling of the new aerodynamic package for the 992 GT3 models. This includes the carbon lightweight aero front fenders with wheel arch louvers, the particularly wide carbon side skirts. The front bumper's inner grill, the rear diffuser and the front hood design have not been modified, but they are replaced with ultra light-weight carbon fiber parts – an option that is not even available from OEM Porsche yet.

The real eye-catcher however is the massive 175 cm rear wing, a spoiler that is FIA conform and TUV certified.

We wanted to give our clients the ability to enjoy the GT3RS looks while not having to cope with the body-ache issues that car comes with. The regular GT3 offers much more comfort, and with DMC's Aero-Kit it actually turns into a car that comes very news to the GT3RS appearance – or even goes beyond it.

The DMC carbon parts replace the respective series components, making the car lighter. Take the OEM fenders off, replace them with DMC's version. Same goes for the bigger wing, which adds-on to the GT3's original connection brackets. In addition, the carbon rear spoiler profile with DMC lettering integrated in the carbon fiber structure has a new striking shape and the wing end plates are considerably expanded in the driving direction as well as downwards. This creates an unmistakable racing look. At the same time, the aerodynamic balance of the production vehicle is retained.

The scope of parts of the DMC carbon kit can be freely configured and enables 911 GT3 owners to match the vehicle, optionally in matt or high gloss visible carbon fiber.

Ready to rumble? The new DMC titanium sports exhaust system for the Porsche 911 GT3 models.

When the roadside becomes the show-stage: DMC's new sports exhaust system lets the Porsche 911 GT3 unfold its full soundscape and completes the individual and performance-oriented driving experience. Goosebumps guaranteed – wherever you go to.

At the push of a button, the valve-controlled sports exhaust system opens up a sound festival, making DMC the right choice for an extraordinary audible presence. The flow-formed Titanium sports exhaust system made by ZESAD GmbH in Germany, was specially developed for the Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with touring package. It's Titanium appearance visually underlines the sporty character of the GT3 models.

New lightweight forged wheel: DMC Velocita.

The engineers have designed new directional forged wheel that is available with plenty surface finishes – tailor-made for each vehicle. The wheel dimensions for the Porsche 911 GT3 are 9.5 x 20 inches at the front and 12 x 21 inches at the rear.