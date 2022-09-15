Chevrolet's most popular full-size SUV has been specially tuned for performance with the new 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition. With more horsepower and speed than ever before for retail customers, this special edition four-wheel-drive Tahoe is ready to impress performance enthusiasts who still want to sport around town in a full-size SUV.

"The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is designed for those who want the best of both worlds — the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle," said Scott Bell, Chevrolet vice president. "It leverages the proven capability of Chevy's pursuit-rated police vehicle packages and motorsports success to offer a confident, engaging driving experience for our customers."

In fact, the new Tahoe RST Performance Edition leverages a number of chassis, suspension and other elements from the pursuit-rated Tahoe PPV package for police, with many of the vehicle's dynamics calibrated by the same engineering team.

Chevrolet delivers more power than any other Tahoe by introducing Chevrolet Performance induction and exhaust systems to this package that increase output of the standard 6.2L V-8 to 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. That's an increase of 13 hp and 7 lb-ft over the current RST's available 6.2L engine. On the special edition, the 6.2L V-8 engine continues to be exclusively paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Standard components the RST Performance Edition borrowed from the pursuit-rated Tahoe include:

Police-spec springs, retuned dampers and police-spec chassis calibrations

Police-spec lower ride height of 0.4 inch (10 mm) in front and 0.8 inch (20 mm) in the rear

Brembo® front and rear brakes with unique Torch Red calipers. The front brake rotors are nearly 25% larger in diameter than the standard RST system

Performance-calibrated brake pedal feel

Police-spec Firestone Firehawk Pursuit 275/55R20 tires with specific 20-inch aluminum wheels in black

"We have carefully tuned this vehicle to handle speed with confidence and control that is immediately apparent behind the wheel," said Dominique Lester, chief engineer. "The pursuit-rated driving dynamics inspire excitement and confidence on the road, and we're proud to have achieved this level of ride and handling in a full-size SUV largely through performance calibration and tuning."

The RST Performance Edition also has the numbers1 to back up its carefully calibrated systems:

0-60 mph in 5.78 seconds (compared to 5.95 seconds on base RST)

Quarter mile in 14.2 seconds at 97 mph on the test track (compared to 14.4 seconds at 97 mph on base RST)

60-0 mph braking in 133 feet (compared to 139.4 feet on base RST)

Top speed of 124 mph on the test track (compared to 112 mph on base RST)

That performance does not come at the expense of true SUV capability, as the Performance Edition offers the same 7,600-pound trailering capacity2 as the base RST when equipped with the 6.2L engine.

In addition to the unique powertrain, chassis and suspension upgrades, the Tahoe RST Performance Edition comes standard with the Luxury Package, which includes a host of active safety features3 and driver convenience features.

The special edition Tahoe will sport a black "RST" badge on the rear tailgate. On the interior, standard sport pedals elevate the performance look and feel.

The Tahoe RST Performance Edition will make its public debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The package is priced at a starting MSRP4 of $8,525 and will be exclusively available on the 2023 Tahoe RST with the 6.2L V-8 engine. Production begins in Q4 2022 with U.S. and globally sourced parts at GM's Arlington Assembly in Texas.