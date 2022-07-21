2023 Honda Civic Type R

A global high-performance icon revered by driving enthusiasts around the world, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R was revealed this evening at a special event in Los Angeles with NTT INDYCAR SERIES superstar driver Colton Herta behind the wheel.  The all-new Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful model in Type R's 30-year history, and has been engineered from the ground up to deliver thrilling performance with an addictive driving experience – both on road and on the racetrack.

The pinnacle of Honda factory performance, the new Civic Type R is the fastest, most powerful Honda-branded vehicle ever offered in the U.S. Based on the all-new 11th generation Civic Hatchback, the Civic Type R combines its class-leading performance with a low and wide design and a new immersive high-performance cockpit experience that enhances the exhilaration of driving.

"Even in this "year of the Honda SUV," it's great to be part of a brand that remains focused on the thrilling performance and joy of driving delivered by the all-new Civic Type R," said Mike Kistemaker, assistant, vice president of Honda sales at American Honda. "Type R is about more than speed, power and handling. It's how a great car makes you feel that really matters and that's what the all-new Civic Type R is all about."

Civic Type R is celebrated around the world as a symbol of extreme performance and desirability with six variants since it debuted in Japan as a 1997 model. Only the second Civic Type R model ever sold in the United States, the all-new 2023 Civic Type R recently set a new production-car front-wheel drive track record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, home to the Formula 1 Honda Japanese Grand Prix 2022, securing its legacy as the best performing Civic Type R ever.

Performance-Focused Engineering

A new lightweight and highly rigid body helps improve high speed stability and scalpel-sharp responses. Track-ready, Nürburgring-tuned and tested, Civic Type R's famously addictive driving feel is increased even further by enhanced suspension and steering performance.

An even more powerful and responsive version of Honda's award-winning turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is paired with an improved six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system for an even more intimate and rewarding connection with the driver.

2023 Honda Civic Type R
Powerful Aerodynamic Design

Longer, lower and wider, the new Type R's muscular yet sleek and sophisticated design features beautifully integrated advanced aerodynamics to achieve well-balanced downforce, as well as a reduction of drag.

Brawny fenders flare out over lightweight wheels wrapped in wider tires. A new more aggressive front bumper design features a sporty honeycomb grille mesh that echoes the intricate honeycomb trim inside the cabin. Larger front fender grilles and a new side sill design behind the front wheels enhances airflow efficiency. Its more aggressive stance is accentuated by wider rear doors exclusive to Type R, a redesigned rear spoiler, and a reshaped rear bumper that reveals its signature three round exhaust outlets and new rear diffuser.

Civic Type R will be available in five striking colors: Historic Championship White – a Type R exclusive finish revered by Honda enthusiasts, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl.

Immersive Cockpit Experience

Civic Type R's all-new interior supports intense driving experiences with emotive, performance-focused details and features. Type R's iconic red seats, carpet and trim, and a serialized Type R plate now placed on the dash are new for the 2023 model year. Suede-like upholstery with a high friction coefficient reduces body slippage in high-G driving situations.

A new +R driving mode exclusive meter design allows the driver to obtain necessary information instantly, with a graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top. A lower multi-information display can show vehicle information selected by the driver.

The Honda LogR™ data logger provides real-time information on the mechanical movements of the vehicle and vehicle behavior resulting from the driver's input. Other key features include a stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos.

Pricing and additional details on the 2023 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch this fall.