Following on from its launch in the Japanese domestic market, Suzuki Motor Corporation unveiled the Swift for Europe at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as its all new global compact supermini and it has now been facelifted for 2021 with an enhanced 1.2-litre engine and hybrid as standard as well as further standard equipment updates. In addition to its stylish exterior design in a compact size of just 3,845mm long, the Swift features excellent visibility, a spacious cabin and ample luggage space.

Standard equipment for all models in the range is even more comprehensive than before and the new SZ-L model includes air conditioning, rear view camera, Radar Brake Support with Adaptive Cruise Control, smartphone link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB radio, leather steering wheel, privacy glass, LED Headlamps, LED rear combination lamps, polished 16-inch alloy wheels and front electric windows.

The SZ-T adds grey painted 16-inch alloy wheels, Dual Sensor Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Weaving Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition and rear parking sensors.

SZ5 adds Navigation, 16-inch polished alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and start, telescopic steering wheel adjustment, rear electric windows and door mirror side turn indicators. Swift is available in one solid colour and six optional metallic colours with three dual tone colours incorporating a Black Pearl roof also available optionally.

A full equipment, pricing and technical specification list is available at the end of this press release.

K12D ENGINE TECHNOLOGY Suzuki first introduced its 1.2-litre Dualjet technology (K12C) in 2014, this engine is now replaced by the new K12D Dualjet unit which offers greater fuel economy and even lower CO2 emissions. The maximum power output is 83PS with a torque figure of 107Nm at just 2,800rpm. Acceleration time to 62mph from 12.2 seconds.

HYBRID TECHNOLOGY ACROSS THE RANGE Fuel efficiency is further enhanced when paired with the self-charging hybrid system powered by a new lithium-ion battery with capacity upgraded from 3Ah to 10Ah to improve energy recovery efficiency.

Available as standard equipment for all Swift models, the upgraded 12V Hybrid system is a compact and lightweight unit that incorporates an Integrated Starter Generator (known as ISG) which acts as both a generator and starter motor, the ISG is belt driven and assists the engine during vehicle take off and acceleration and also generates electricity through regenerative braking. In situations that require higher fuel use, such as when starting from a standstill or accelerating, the hybrid system helps suppress fuel consumption by providing electric motor assist using electricity generated through regenerative braking.

For the Swift with 2WD and manual transmission the Hybrid system helps Suzuki reach a CO2 emissions figure of just 111g/km (WLTP regulation) plus achieve a fuel consumption figure of 57.2mpg (WLTP) on the combined cycle.

Swift Sport Hybrid with 48V system and new K14D Boosterjet engine was introduced earlier in 2020 and is currently the only self-charging warm hatch model amongst its competitors.

CVT GEARBOX Suzuki's CVT powertrain is available as an option on the facelifted Swift SZ-T and SZ5 models with 2WD, and is combined with the 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid powertrain. The CVT system can vary the actual gear ratio continuously and stepless from low-speed to high-speed range depending on the driving conditions. The CVT offers seven step gear programmes and allows improved driveability with reduced shift-shock in comparison with a conventional automatic transmission.

Gear programmes can also be selected manually up or down via steering column mounted paddles.

FURTHER SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS The Swift SZ-L active safety equipment includes a Radar Brake Support (RBS) system. When travelling above approximately 3mph and the system detects a risk of collision with an object in front, it warns the driver to apply the brakes. At higher speeds and if it senses the possibility of a collision, it warns the driver with a buzzer and also via a notification on the multi information display. The system warning can also be set for either Far or Near distance via a button on the dashboard.

SZ-T AND SZ5 MODELS Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) The advanced forward detection system supports numerous safety technologies, chief among which is collision-mitigating Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS). With DSBS, at vehicle speeds from approximately 3mph to 62mph, if the system determines a risk of collision with a forward obstacle, it issues both an audio and visual warning. If there is a high risk of collision with a forward obstacle and the driver panic brakes, the system deploys brake assist, increasing braking force.

Vehicle Weave Warning When the vehicle is travelling at vehicle speeds of approximately 37mph or above and is weaving from side to side within a lane, the system sounds a warning buzzer and lights an indicator on the instrument panel. This quickly draws the driver's attention to weaving caused by drowsiness or other factors.

Blind Spot Monitor Lane changing at speeds above 10mph is now made safer with the addition of the Blind Spot Monitor function. The system has two rear mounted side radar sensors that are capable of detecting vehicles located in or approaching the rear blind spots on either side of the vehicle. Once detected, a warning LED icon is illuminated in the relevant exterior mirror. If the driver ignores it and indicates to change lanes, a flashing LED icon is accompanied by a warning sound alert.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert At speeds of up to 5mph whilst in reverse, two rear mounted radar sensors are utilised to alert the driver of approaching vehicles on either side when reversing out of car parking spaces. If a vehicle is detected, the driver is given both a visual alert and a warning sound alert. This enables the driver to manouevre more safely out of parking spaces where vision may be obscured.

4WD (ALLGRIP AUTO) The Swift Facelift adopts Suzuki's ALLGRIP ‘AUTO' four-wheel drive system which is available optionally on the SZ5 model with manual transmission only. This is a well proven and simple fully automatic and permanent four-wheel drive layout which transfers additional torque to the rear wheels when required via a viscous coupling. It is also an ideal choice for customers living in rural areas who may need additional mobility across rougher terrain or for crossing slippery surfaces during winter months without owning a more conventional SUV sized vehicle.

With lightweight components and available in combination with the 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid powertrain, Swift ALLGRIP Auto models have impressive fuel economy of 51.7 mpg and low CO2 emissions of just 123 g/km (both WLTP combined).

DISPLAY AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AND SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY The audio system for all Swift Facelift models has a smartphone link capability, with a large seven-inch touch panel display that enables intuitive operation of selected apps with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or MirrorLink. SZ5 models also include navigation as standard, while for customers choosing SZ-L and SZ-T an SD card upgrade is available as a dealer option which enables built-in navigation.