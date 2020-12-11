Suzuki GB PLC will imminently launch the new Swace in the UK, a stylish and versatile Estate Car with an athletic design, smooth and stable ride comfort and advanced hybrid performance.

The Swace is the second vehicle to be supplied to Suzuki by Toyota Motor Corporation under a collaborative business agreement between the two companies. It is based on the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Estate platform and is manufactured in the UK with exports to Europe.

Highlights of the new Swace

Dynamic and athletic exterior styling Designed with a low centre of gravity, the Swace stands out with its wide stance and powerful rearward-flowing body lines, matched to a sporty front face with sharp bi-beam LED headlamps

The large grille aperture and strong fog lamp bezels are inherited from Suzuki's signature sporty design which together with the front bumper positioned low to the ground creates an overall impression of stability. The grille mesh and fog lamp garnish both feature a honeycomb pattern with a painted black finish to further accentuate its sporty feel.

Dynamic and athletic exterior design

The exterior design of the Swace fuses stable and functional estate styling with sporty aesthetics. It's stance, condensed upper body proportions and ﬂared bumpers convey on-road stability, while the dynamic rearward flowing lines in the windows and shoulders give an impression of athleticism.

Further exterior features include integrated roof rails for simple roof carrier mounting, a sculpted rear door that is constructed of lightweight resin to enhance fuel eﬃciency, and sporty and sophisticated 16-inch alloy wheels.

Standard specification is high and for the SZ-T model includes Seven airbags, Dual Zone automatic air conditioning, seven-inch LCD colour information screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto device connectivity, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, eight-inch centre dash touchscreen and Dynamic Radar Cruise control.

SZ5 adds Smart Door locking, Simple-Intelligent Park Assist, Front and Rear park distance sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross traffic Alert and centre console tray with wireless charger.

A full equipment and technical specification table is included at the end of this press release.

Body colours The Swace is available in seven different colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Super White, Precious Silver, Black Mica, Dark Blue Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic and Oxide Bronze Metallic.

Versatile interior design

A ‘less-is-more' approach has been taken inside the Swace, with an elegant yet simple interior design that focuses on spaciousness, comfort and practicality.

Contributing to the sense of openness inside the cabin is a wide instrument panel designed with continuous lines that dynamically ﬂow to the door trim. A combination of soft padding and chrome or silver accents throughout the cabin highlight the overall quality and elegance of the interior.

Interior functionality The Swace is equipped with an 8-inch multimedia audio system with AM/FM/DAB radio, Bluetooth® function, and controls on the steering wheel for ease of use. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay for iPhone, as well as Android Auto™ and MirrorLink™ for compatible smartphones.

Crafted with comfort and practicality in mind, the interior offers a feeling of open and comfortable spaciousness and generous luggage capacity to suit a variety of lifestyles and recreational needs.

The cabin offers versatility and comfort to support the active lifestyles of both its driver and passengers and with a generous tandem distance of 928 mm between the front and rear seats, the rear cabin comfort and legroom is one of the best in its class.

S-FLOW Control – Air conditioning Fitted as standard equipment on both SZ-T and SZ5 models, this feature optimises comfort and fuel efficiency by using a detection control function to ensure that air conditioning is only provided to occupied seats. It also takes the set temperature, ambient temperature, interior temperature and sunlight into account to maintain cabin comfort.

The large 596-litre luggage compartment provides ample room for a variety of luggage or recreational items. For added versatility, the rear carpeted floorboard can be placed in a lower position to store taller objects and is also reversible with a resin backside that can be used for stowing wet or dirty items. The compartment can be easily expanded into a fully flat space by using the remote folding lever to fold down the second-row seats, which creates a total loading space of up to 1,606-litres. Privacy needs are addressed with a detachable tonneau cover that can be retracted with a single touch, and the luggage compartment is equipped with auto-illuminating lights and DC12V accessory socket for added convenience.