Today, twenty-eight Masters students studying Transportation Design at the IED presented their own take on the concept of sportiness with the ‘A4810 Project by IED': a hydrogen-powered, two-seater supercar based on a brief from the Alpine design team.

The A4810 is a car that embraces next-generation technologies while also championing the traditional characteristics of the Alpine brand that was founded in 1955. A model that is not only technological advanced but also environmentally friendly, the A4810 provides a glimpse into the future supercars.

The student-led project is an ideal way for Alpine to broaden its horizons to new generations of designers and drivers, and raise awaremeness of the innovative project presented by talented students.

AN INNOVATIVE CONCEPT CAR CREATED FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

The Alpine A4810 Project by IED (length 5,091mm – width 2,010mm – height 1,055mm – wheelbase 2,717mm) is a two-seater supercar with the experimental combination of the shape of a berlinette with a hydrogen powertrain. While the engine and fuel tanks are built like those on a typical hypercar, the subtraction process is proof of strong innovation. The design alternates between empty and full spaces, giving the vehicle a lightweight look and aerodynamic features inspired by Formula 1 models. Furthermore, the A4810 Project by IED was tasked with bringing the brand to the cusp of the sports car category.

The French spirit has been skilfully preserved: while avoiding the pitfalls of unnecessary formal elements, designers focussed on the overlapping layers and sculptural aspects of the car's silhouette. The bi-tone colours, matte black, and carbon fibre highlights create a bold contrast with each part of the car, making them stand out according to their function: aerodynamic, mechanical, or merely formal.

The team of students used digital tools to design the interior through sketches, 3D models, renderings, animations, and HMI (Human Machine Interface) development. In incorporating hydrogen power supply, it means that they developed a full-fledged concept that is almost ready to take to the roads of a much more sustainable future, one without emissions.

AN IED-LED PROJECT IN COLLABORATION WITH ALPINE

Alpine challenged the students to design a ‘super berlinette' for the year 2035. The two-seater supercar was designed to be a high-performing vehicle both in terms of performance and environmental impact. After the brief was given last autumn, students worked individually to come up with their own interpretation and present it to the brand. Alpine then selected a combination of the two main ideas. Based on the two selected proposals, the young designers created the ‘A4810 Project by IED': a light yet powerful and agile concept car that boasts pure driving pleasure. During the design phase, the students sought to combine vision and innovation, without losing sight of the traditional roots of the Alpine brand.

Furthermore, they chose a name that conveyed the brand's legacy. In fact, ‘4810' is the height (in meters) of the Mont Blanc: the highest and most emblematic peak in the Alps that sits at the border between Italy and France, like a bridge connecting IED and Alpine. The brand, Alpine, is named after the very same mountains and evokes the joy of driving along their winding roads.

Paola Zini, Director of IED Turin, said, "As in previous years, through their most important project, the Masters students have embraced notions of skills transversality and teamwork in a fertile and visionary environment. This is part of the IED DNA and will help prepare students for the challenges the industry will face in the future, and serve as a foundation for their professional success. Alpine's contribution was one of passion, enthusiasm, and constant presence, and marks another milestone in international collaboration. Furthermore, this was an opportunity for students to work under the guidance of Antony Villain, Alpine Design Director, Raphael Linari, Alpine Chief Designer, and a number IED alumni, whom we had the pleasure of seeing again."

Antony Villain, Alpine Design Director, said, "Collaboration with the Istituto Europeo di Design and its students has been a great experience. It was a ‘filter' for us to see the brand through the eyes of the younger generation, but it was also an opportunity to share our passion and know-how, and give them sound advice for a successful career in automotive design."