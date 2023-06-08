Alpine A110 R Le Mans Limited Edition (2023)

Alpine A110 R Le Mans Limited Edition

The A110 R Le Mans marks a new chapter in the long association between two French motorsport icons.

With its A110 R Le Mans limited series, Alpine pays tribute to the world's most prestigious endurance race to mark its centenary. The brand has been involved in endurance racing since the 1960s, thanks to its founder Jean Rédélé, right up to the famous victory of the A442 in 1978. Alpine stepped up its endurance racing with Signatech in LMP2 and then LMP1 and is now looking to the future by taking on the new LMDh Hypercar category from 2024.

"Alpine will unveil the A110 R Le Mans in action on the 24 Hours of Le Mans track the day before the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans®, joined by 100 Alpine owners. Limited to 100 units, this iconic limited series follows in the legendary footsteps of the GTA Le Mans, combining sophisticated aerodynamics with an incredible power-to-weight ratio, as did the Alpine M63, the first Alpine to compete at Le Mans in 1963. The A110 R Le Mans is the most radical A110 celebrating the most radical competition," explains Emmanuel Al Nawakil, VP, Alpine Sales, Network and Launching.

PERFORMANCE: A RADICAL VISION OF RACING BORN FROM COMPETITION

Based on the A110 R, it features all the carbon components on the roof, wheels and interior with monocoque Sabelt® Track bucket seats. It also incorporates a carbon wing evoking the endurance racing cars style and Alpine Elf Endurance Team's A480 design. Lightweight components, already used on the A110 R, contribute to its high level of performance with an acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph on track.

The A110 R Le Mans limited series comes with a Road & Track chock, an innovation patented by Alpine, which lowers and stiffens the car by 5% for even better stability on the track. This technical development, coupled with a specific suspension setting, enhances performance on the long Mulsanne straight and in the fast corners of the 24-Hours circuit.

ULTRA-SPORTY DESIGN EXPRESSING BOLDNESS AND AERODYNAMICS ON THE 24 HEURES DU MANS CIRCUIT®

2023 Alpine A110 R Le Mans Limited Edition

The A110 R Le Mans is recognisable by its exclusive white and blue 24 Heures du Mans® livery. A thin double line of blue and white is applied to the front bonnet, roof and rear wing in a reference to racing, complemented by the blue fins. A blue piping strip distinguishes the carbon wheels, which are open at the rear for even greater braking endurance, whilst the shark fin on the carbon rear window is a reference to the A480 which competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans®.

This emblematic limited series receives the official 24 Hours of Le Mans® signature on the front spoilers, side sills and microfibre headrest pads of the Sabelt® Track bucket seats. In the ultimate nod to Le Mans, the layout of the 24 Hours circuit is subtly laser-engraved on the sun visor.

Lastly, the A110 R Le Mans bears a numbered plate from the Dieppe factory with the official 24 Hours of Le Mans® signature to mark the 100 examples of this iconic version of the A110 R.

ENJOY AN EXCEPTIONAL ALPINE EXPERIENCE WITH THE A110 R LE MANS

Future A110 R Le Mans owners will join Alpine's 'Band of Racers'. They will have exclusive access to the Alpine Elf Endurance Team facilities in 2024 and an opportunity to take a lap of the track, in its complete specification, for an unforgettable experience in their A110 R Le Mans on the morning before the start of the race.