The Concours of Elegance celebrated one of its most memorable running - with record number of guests, the event welcomed about 1,000 vehicles in total, and the audience had the chance to cherish both outstanding vintage classics, as well as contemporary high-end machines.

Although there were numerous vehicles with a high collector's value, only one could have won the "Best in Show" award and this was indeed the 1934 Voisin C-27 Aérosport. Designed by the great Gabriel Voisin, the vehicle showcases numerous traits of Voisin's aviation background. The bizarre automobile was exclusively created for the 1934 Paris Motor Show, but didn't hit the marks in terms of sales. After the show, only two roadsters were built on the shortened Aerodyne chassis and were known as the C27.

Also on display were some of the finest examples from the UK prestigious car clubs. A panel of juries has deemed the Fiat Dino Spider to be the best on display and will take its place among the main concours cars for the Concours of Elegance 2022, which is already scheduled for 2-4 September.

Furthermore, the Jaguar Trophy was won by an exclusive E-Type machine with outside bonnet locks, believed to be the best of its kind in existence. The Bentley Trophy, on the other hand, was awarded to Bentley MkVI with a body from Freestone and Webb by a panel of Bentley experts led by Giles Crickmay of Frank Dale & Stepsons.

The full list of awards: