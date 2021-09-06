Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks another Guinness Record. Details here!
Ford's latest all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, has become a triple Guinness Record holder after adding two charging titles to the efficiency record that it already broke this summer.
Guinness World Records confirmed 43 minutes and 13 seconds of charging, which appears to be the world's fastest charging at the moment. Fast charging the rear-wheel drive extended range Mustang Mach-E, which set the record, at 150kW adds around 73 miles of driving range every 10 minutes on a charge.
Also, Mach-E's super efficiency managed to consume the least energy by an electric vehicle by traveling a total of 6.5 miles per kilowatt-hour, which is equal to 500 miles of range.
Tim Nicklin, Ford's electrification manager, said: As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E's viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK's most extreme journey. Ford's own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles. If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on route, it can easily accommodate customers' everyday requirements.