Ford's latest all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, has become a triple Guinness Record holder after adding two charging titles to the efficiency record that it already broke this summer.

Guinness World Records confirmed 43 minutes and 13 seconds of charging, which appears to be the world's fastest charging at the moment. Fast charging the rear-wheel drive extended range Mustang Mach-E, which set the record, at 150kW adds around 73 miles of driving range every 10 minutes on a charge.

Also, Mach-E's super efficiency managed to consume the least energy by an electric vehicle by traveling a total of 6.5 miles per kilowatt-hour, which is equal to 500 miles of range.

