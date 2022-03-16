For fifteen years the V12 Vantage has boldly represented Aston Martin's passion for performance. Fast and fierce in equal measure, successive iterations of these great cars have formed an iconic bloodline. One built around the premise of fitting the most compact and driver-focussed model with the largest and most potent series production engine. With this unique lineage nearing its end, Aston Martin is proud to introduce the fastest, fiercest and most dynamically accomplished of them all; the new V12 Vantage.

With production of the V12 Vantage strictly limited to 333 examples globally, this final edition celebrates the end of an epic era in fitting style. The ultimate expression of extreme performance and driver-focussed thrills, this remarkable machine mixes blistering straight-line speed and scintillating handling with spectacular looks and enviable exclusivity: An extremely enticing proposition.

So enticing, that since V12 Vantage was confirmed in December last year, Aston Martin have seen unprecedented demand for this future icon with all examples sold ahead of release and an oversubscribed register of interest eagerly waiting in the wings.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers, said of the V12 Vantage: "Every great sportscar brand has a hero car. For Aston Martin in more recent years that car has been the V12 Vantage. Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007 our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model. The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same. Now it is time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet – the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever. A celebration of its forebears and an embodiment of Aston Martin's intensifying focus on driving dynamics, it ensures the V12 Vantage goes out on the highest of highs".

The engine is the heart of every Aston Martin, but never more so than in this, the fastest and most powerful Vantage ever built. Developing 700PS at 6500 rpm and 753Nm of torque from just 1800rpm to 6000rpm, the quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 offers an intoxicating combination of magnificent low and mid-range muscularity with searing top-end power. With a top speed of 200mph, V12 Vantage reaches to 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds. Thanks to the propulsive efforts of this magnificent powerplant – and extensive use of weight-saving materials throughout the car – the V12 Vantage has a power-to-weight ratio of 390PS-per-ton; an increase of more than 20% compared to the V8 powered Vantage.

These weight saving measures include carbon fibre front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills, composite rear bumper and deck lid, lightweight battery and a special centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system. Tuned to ensure the V12 Vantage has a voice to match its looks and performance, this new exhaust system is made from lightweight 1mm stainless-steel, saving some 7.2kg compared with the system fitted to the Vantage.

The power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) mounted at the rear of the car. The V12 Vantage receives a unique transmission calibration to enhance shift speeds and driver interaction, with learnings taken from the V12 Speedster and Vantage F1® Edition models. This specially calibrated software delivers a level of shift refinement and usability which is beyond that seen on dual clutch gearboxes. The transmission's adaptive software is designed to gauge the conditions the car is operating in, along with the demands the driver is making, to ensure the car is in exactly the right gear at the right time providing a truly connected driving experience.

Like its celebrated forebears the new V12 Vantage is focused on delivering a dynamic driving experience that compliments its unmistakable engine performance and character, while ensuring the driver truly remains at the centre of the driving experience. To achieve this, the car is equipped with a new adaptive damping suspension system including new anti-roll bars, bushes, and spring and damper assemblies.

Suspension spring rates have been increased by 50% at the front and 40% at the rear, combined with top mount stiffness increasing by 13% and new anti-roll bars are 5% stiffer at the front and 41% softer at the rear. To maintain comfort for the driver, a secondary tender spring has been introduced to the rear. The tender spring provides a lower spring rate than the main spring providing enhanced ride comfort without affecting dynamic performance.

Body stiffness is increased with additional front and rear sheer panels, a rear suspension tower strut brace and fuel tank bracing, increasing body stiffness (kNm/Deg) by 8% and lateral stiffness (kNm/mm) by 6.7%, giving the optimum platform stiffness for driving dynamics.

These changes are also supported by a new steering calibration, improving steering feel and delivering a sharper response - and in turn, an enhanced driver experience.

For stopping power that's more than a match for its performance, the V12 Vantage features a Carbon Ceramic Braking (CCB) system as standard – At the front 410mm x 38mm discs with 6-piston calipers, while at the rear 360mm x 32mm discs are paired with 4-piston calipers.

Offering increased braking performance and significant reduction in un-sprung mass, these CCB discs maintain consistent braking performance at high temperatures and have been engineered to resist brake fade at temperatures up to 800 degrees, helping the V12 Vantage unleash its full performance potential while giving the driver maximum confidence and precise control.

This CCB technology also saves 23kg of weight when compared to steel brakes. Moreover, as this mass is unsprung, the weight savings further contribute to the V12 Vantage's ride quality and dynamic handling character.

Completing the V12 Vantage dynamic package are a choice of two new designs of 21in alloy wheels offered in satin black or satin black diamond turned, plus an optional lightweight option available in Satin Black, which saves a further 8kg. Further scope to complement or match the colour of the diamond turned highlights to that of the body or graphics package is available via the Q by Aston Martin bespoke service. Michelin Pilot 4S high performance tyres – 275/35 R21 front and 315/30 R21 at the rear – are standard fitment on all rims.

Such an uncompromising pursuit of performance and driving pleasure demands an equally uncompromising aesthetic. To this end the V12 Vantage boasts a jaw-dropping physique thanks to a bodywork widened by some 40mm new to accommodate a wide track chassis optimised for cornering performance and stability. Employing extensive use of carbon fibre, this new widebody design also features a dramatic aerodynamic package.

While spectacular from any angle, it is when viewed from the front that the V12 Vantage is at its most dramatic. Perfectly complimenting a new front bumper design, a full width front splitter generates additional downforce and aerodynamic balance as well as perfecting the ground-skimming stance.

To provide increased air flow through the engine cooling radiators the front grille is 25% larger. In addition, a distinct ‘horse shoe' design engine vent has been integrated into the bonnet, enhancing cooling and echoing the design character of the magnificent Vantage GT12, Aston Martin's road-going tribute to the legendary V12 Vantage GT3 racer. The assertive design continues along the side profile with a new sculpted single-piece sill also inspired by motorsport and reminiscent of previous V12 Vantage models.

At the rear a new and unique bumper with integrated diffuser maintains aerodynamic balance from front to rear. The centre piece of this new design is the lightweight centre mounted, twin tailpipe, exhaust system. Completing this nose-to-tail transformation is a dramatic rear wing which contributes to a maximum downforce of 204kg at top speed and further enhances the V12 Vantage's unmistakable visual impact. For a more subtle styling with a sleeker silhouette, the option to delete the rear wing is available. Yet in either configuration, extensive work to the underbody ensures aerodynamic balance is maintained, delivering high speed stability and ultimate performance.

Maximising the driving experience with the iconic V12 soundtrack, V12 Vantage comes with an open rear load space also placing the new rear suspension strut brace on display.

Moving to the interior, the V12 Vantage retains the instantly recognisable layout of the current Vantage, whilst signifying its halo positioning with a Sports Plus Seat trimmed in full semi-aniline leather featuring ‘Wings' quilt and perforation pattern as standard.

There is also a new carbon fibre performance seat with exposed twill carbon fibre shell and manual 6-way adjustment available as an option, offering a supportive seat design for those enhanced driving dynamics and a distinct design character. This is an Aston Martin patented design inspired by motorsport, optimised to save 7.3kg without compromising comfort.

Further enhancing the dramatic styling both outside and inside, every V12 Vantage can be individually tailored through the marque's bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin. Offering a variety of unique options, customers can create a true one-of-a-kind specification.

Striking exterior graphics and liveries are available to select in a range of colourways, as well as a selection of coloured brake callipers and painted wheel finishes. In a way to make the exposed Carbon Fibre elements even more unique, the Q by Aston Martin: Commission service also offers a range of tinted lacquers, helping accentuate the craftsmanship behind the hand-laid carbon fibre panels. The tints change appearance under different lighting conditions; parked in a dark street or under faded light, they appear subtle and understated, but placed under a brighter light, the tint transforms the car with a jewel-like glisten.

Options are equally distinctive inside the car. Woven leather or Alcantara seat inserts, trim inlays and the anodised rotary dials found in the centre console can coloured in a way to match or contrast with the exterior body or graphic colour, providing a more subtle injection of colour inside the cabin. With so many design combinations available, it would not be a surprise to see no two cars the same.

Marco Mattiacci, Aston Martin Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer, adds: "At Aston Martin we build cars, but we sell dreams. That is the magic of this brand. Only a select number of customers around the world can buy the V12 Vantage, yet like all our iconic models, its significance extends far beyond its exclusivity. What's more, such is the level of bespoke personalisation available via Q by Aston Martin even a car as rare as the V12 Vantage can be made to a specification completely unique to its owner".

Production of the V12 Vantage – the order book for which is already closed due to unprecedented demand - is due to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q2 2022.