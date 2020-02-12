The heartbeat of Aston Martin's sports car range has just become even more advanced with the introduction of new Vantage Roadster. Joining the Vantage Coupe, which has launched back in 2018, the new convertible model amplifies the emotional appeal of the model that delivers a compelling blend of potent performance and outstanding dynamics.

As expected, the vehicle also features refined drivetrain system. It is powered by Aston Martin's 4.0-liter twin-turbo 510hp/685Nm V8 engine, which is further mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox. This setup allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 342km/h with the roof raised. The weight of new Vantage is increased with 60 kg, compared to the Coupe version, because of the new Z-fold roof mechanism and optimized exterior. However heavy the vehicle becomes, the impeccable drivetrain system is still capable to ensure an enhanced sporty driving experience.

Furthermore, Vantage Roadster retains strong dynamic capabilities thanks to the Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Torque Vectoring and Electronic Rear Differential, the Roadster benefits from specific dynamic refinements. These include a bespoke tune for the rear dampers, Adaptive Damping System software and ESP calibration. Neat!

Although the Roadster emulates Coupe's exceptional tactility and performance, the design of the exterior is solely it's own. Being fitted with a neat Z-fold mechanism, the Vantage Roadster comes with the fastest operating folding mechanism ever fitted in a vehicle. There's also an impressive low stack height that pays the double dividend of allowing Aston Martin's award-winning design team the latitude to create a seamless rear profile with minimal impact on vehicle's luggage space. In fact, the boot capacity is 200 liters – enough for a full-sized golf bag and all of the additional accessories.

SEE ALSO: Audi expands the 2020 Q7 lineup. Check the new family member out!

Furthermore, in order to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, Aston Martin team introduces brand's iconic "vane" grille as an option, available on both Coupe and Roadster as alternative to the "hunter" grille, placed on the Coupe from its launch in 2018. There is also a new range of optional alloy wheels set that can be further personalized with a choice of various finishes.

Source: Aston Martin