With its latest innovative technologies as benchmark infotainment and sexy new exterior and a new 2.0-liter engine. The new Audi Q7 45 TFSI is an affordable SUV, which offers an extended list of standard features and a full suite of the advanced driver assistance systems. Let's check out more!

Drivetrain system

New Audi Q7 is geared with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI power unit that generates a total of 248hp and 273lb-ft. This setup enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds. Additional equipment includes an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with fine-tuned gear shifts, expanded 4,400-lb maximum capacity.

Design

The vehicle features a new large octagonal Singleframe grille with six vertical slats in chrome that give the SUV a powerful and aggressive stance. Furthermore, the engineers have included standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals. There are also available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with full LED taillights.

There are also 19-inch 5-arm-star design wheels with all-season tires and optional 20-inch 5-spoke-turbine-design wheels fitted with all-wheel-tires.

SEE ALSO: Cupra launches a limited run of Ateca vehicles. Here are some specs!

In terms of interior design, new Q7 follows the design language of its sibling, the Q8. The cockpit architecture neatly harmonizes with the new MMI touch response dual touch screen display. There is also air vent strip spans the width of the dashboard, underlined by black panel elements and nearly uninterrupted inlays.

Additional goodies

New Q7 integrates benchmark technologies as MMI Navigation and MMI touch response system. As expected, there's smartphone incorporation with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. An additional standard feature is the virtual cockpit, which helps to enhance the infotainment and navigation experience through the large Google Earth imager or 3D city maps. Handy!

Source: Audi