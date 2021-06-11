Audi of America announced two new models that would mark the brand's technical evolution – the new A3 and S3. The first one, the A3 blends cutting-edge technologies with neat exterior and interior design. As it comes to the new S3, it amplifies the sporty character of the A3 with a high-performance setup.

Exterior design

The A3 demonstrates a bold design language with a wide stance and overall aggressive presence. The front demonstrates a bolder and wider Singleframe grille with a honeycomb design and neat headlight design.

As it comes to the S3, it is also wider and longer than the predecessor and is definitely more aggressive-looking than the A3. The vehicle comes with heightened RS-influenced looks and an elegant Singleframe grille design. At the rear, the neat quad exhaust tips provide a menacing roar and are larger than previous models. Also, the optional Black optic pack can further enhance the sporty appearance of the vehicle.

Drivetrain system

New Audi A3 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TFSI power unit with 201hp and 236lb-ft of torque. This unit is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch S Tronic gearbox and provides smooth and responsive performance. Also, for the first time on an A3 model, Audi has included a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid unit.

The all-new S3, on the other hand, delivers neat 306hp and 295lb-ft of torque via a large 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine. It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.5 seconds.

Additional technical features for the S3 include a fine-tuned suspension with damper control and a modular dynamic handling control unit that links to the Quattro AWD to the Electronic Stability Control.

Interior design

For the A3, engineers ensured a driver-focused cockpit with numerous intuitive technologies for a pleasurable driving experience. The front seats are heated and can be adjusted in numerous ways. Also, the panoramic sunroof and the three-zone climate control ensure comfort and convenience for all cabin passengers.

The S3 front seats are also heated and eight-way adjustable. The cabin is also entirely focused on the driver and offers fully integrated technology available.

SEE ALSO: Nissan announces further details for the new Pathfinder model

Both vehicles come with Audi's flagship infotainment system with a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen and MIB 3 system with handwriting recognition, paired with a standard 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, or the optional 12.3-inch virtual cockpit.

Additional standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, Audi phonebox wireless charging, as well as MIB 3 infotainment system.