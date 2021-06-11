2022 Audi S3Audi of America announced two new models that would mark the brand's technical evolution – the new A3 and S3. The first one, the A3 blends cutting-edge technologies with neat exterior and interior design. As it comes to the new S3, it amplifies the sporty character of the A3 with a high-performance setup.

Exterior design

2022 Audi A3

The A3 demonstrates a bold design language with a wide stance and overall aggressive presence. The front demonstrates a bolder and wider Singleframe grille with a honeycomb design and neat headlight design.

As it comes to the S3, it is also wider and longer than the predecessor and is definitely more aggressive-looking than the A3. The vehicle comes with heightened RS-influenced looks and an elegant Singleframe grille design. At the rear, the neat quad exhaust tips provide a menacing roar and are larger than previous models. Also, the optional Black optic pack can further enhance the sporty appearance of the vehicle.

Drivetrain system

2022 Audi S3

New Audi A3 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TFSI power unit with 201hp and 236lb-ft of torque. This unit is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch S Tronic gearbox and provides smooth and responsive performance. Also, for the first time on an A3 model, Audi has included a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid unit.

The all-new S3, on the other hand, delivers neat 306hp and 295lb-ft of torque via a large 2.0-liter four-cylinder TFSI engine. It can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.5 seconds.

Additional technical features for the S3 include a fine-tuned suspension with damper control and a modular dynamic handling control unit that links to the Quattro AWD to the Electronic Stability Control.

Interior design

2022 Audi S3

For the A3, engineers ensured a driver-focused cockpit with numerous intuitive technologies for a pleasurable driving experience. The front seats are heated and can be adjusted in numerous ways. Also, the panoramic sunroof and the three-zone climate control ensure comfort and convenience for all cabin passengers.

The S3 front seats are also heated and eight-way adjustable. The cabin is also entirely focused on the driver and offers fully integrated technology available.

Both vehicles come with Audi's flagship infotainment system with a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen and MIB 3 system with handwriting recognition, paired with a standard 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, or the optional 12.3-inch virtual cockpit.

2022 Audi A3

Additional standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, Audi phonebox wireless charging, as well as MIB 3 infotainment system.

 