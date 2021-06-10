Nissan announces further details for the new Pathfinder model
The vehicle will demonstrate a new and elegant design with neat curves and elegant lines, and some massive proportions, and an overall muscular stance. Further features include an all-new 9-speed automatic gearbox for a smooth and direct throttle response and a revised Intelligent 4WD system with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode selector.
Further enhancements include a 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity and flexible interior setup – the vehicle can free up space for 8 people. Speaking of the interior, occupants will benefit from advanced connectivity technologies and a new 10.8-inch Heads-Up Display, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist and Navi-Link.
In terms of safety, the new Pathfinder is geared with Nissan's standard Safety Shield 360 and exclusively adds an Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system.
At a starting price comparable to the previous model year, the high-value, all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder provides the rugged capability, flexibility and connectivity ideal for unforgettable family adventures, said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. Once the all-new Pathfinder hits dealer lots, customers will be able to have a summer's road trip unlike any other thanks to all the vehicle has to offer.