Nissan announces more details for the upcoming Pathfinder lineup.

The vehicle will demonstrate a new and elegant design with neat curves and elegant lines, and some massive proportions, and an overall muscular stance. Further features include an all-new 9-speed automatic gearbox for a smooth and direct throttle response and a revised Intelligent 4WD system with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode selector.

Further enhancements include a 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity and flexible interior setup – the vehicle can free up space for 8 people. Speaking of the interior, occupants will benefit from advanced connectivity technologies and a new 10.8-inch Heads-Up Display, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist and Navi-Link.

In terms of safety, the new Pathfinder is geared with Nissan's standard Safety Shield 360 and exclusively adds an Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system.

SEE ALSO: Kia's limited run of First Edition EV6s is fully reserved. Here are some details