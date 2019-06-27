Audi Q7 makes its debut and makes a big technological leap forward by presenting us tons of engineering solutions and technologies. Proudly showcasing new engine update, hybrid drivetrain development and digitalized technologies, the latest family member surely deserves attention. Let's give it to this bad boy, shall we?

Exterior

New Q7 features sexy headlights with Matrix LED technology, striking chrome strip and overall muscular and massive proportions. Designers aimed for a clear and clean view from any angle and have achieved the goal by incorporating straightforward lines and elegant curves. All this is topped off with neat alloys, measuring from 19- to 21-inhces, depending on the trim level.

Interior

The large SUV features a large cabin, respectively. New Q7 comes with greater interior length with more headroom and elbow room for all passengers and driver. There's a new instrument panel design and as expected, tons of new gadgets.

Equipment includes new digital system with two large touchscreens, diamond-stitched Valcona leather upholstery, climate control and massage function, plus an extended leather pack in the door pull handles, armrests and lower door trim. A premium 3D BOSE audio system has also been incorporated in the cabin. Pleasure of driving is guaranteed!

Drivetrain system

New Q7 comes with a choice between two diesel engines that are already available for purchase. These will be followed by a petrol model and a plug-in hybrid system that will join the lineup in the near future.

What catches the eye is this upcoming hybrid unit. It is expected to reduce consumption to up to 0.7 liter per 100km/h. Its central component, the belt alternator starter powers a 48-volt main electric system in which the lithium-ion battery stores the gathered energy. During brakes, the system can recover up to 8kW of power and feed it into the battery. This means that the whole vehicle can feed off renewable energy for a rather long period of time.

Furthermore, Audi has enhanced the dynamic character of new Q7 by incorporating an agile an advanced all-wheel-steering as standard. It also benefits from adaptive air suspension and selectable driving modes. Sweet!

