2019 Audi TT RS comes with even more appealing looks and even more dynamic driving dynamics. Making its debut at the New York International Auto Show. The revised vehicle introduces Audi enthusiasts and byers to a new face, enhanced technologies and tons of standard features. Let‘s check out more!

Exterior design

The new family member features one of the most aggressive appearances yet in the entire Audi lineup. With its matte black Singleframe grille and Quattro script, the TT RS meets new model year with even more confidence and elegance. Additional radiators are located behind the honeycomb grille and improve the cooling process, while the wide and muscular stance remind everyone that Audi engineers know what they are doing!

Standard features include full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and standard LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals. Furthermore, the TT RS is offered with OLED rear taillights for an impressive 3D design.

And last, but most certainly not least, 2019 TT RS can be specified with neat 19-inch 5-arm Audi Sport wheels in titanium matte finish and optional 20-inch Audi Sport 7-spoke design forged wheels with red brake calipers and a Sport exhaust system with black tips.

Interior design

The cabin is entirely driver-focused, which does not mean that any kind of comfort or utility features we compromised or removed. In fact, driver and passengers will enjoy a smooth ride with fine Nappa leather RS Sport seats with honeycomb stitching and deeply sculpted adjustable side bolsters.

There are also Audi virtual cockpit, an entire digital instrument cluster with 3D graphics, Audi phone box, smartphone incorporation, Bang & Olufsen audio system and numerous more gadgets that altogether ensure pleasurable and rewarding driving experience.

Drivetrain system

New Audi TT RS comes with a 2.5-liter TFSI power unit, a distinctive five-cylinder system that generates a total of 394 horsepower and 35lb-ft of torque. This leads to a pretty fast 3.6-second sprint from 0 to 100km/h and also to a rather responsive and smooth acceleration, due to the exclusive 1-2-3-4-5-3 ignition sequence. This means that the ignition alternates between the adjacent cylinder and those further apart. Neat!

The output power is proceeded via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearboc that provides high levels of performance and acceleration. With S tronic dual-clutch gearbox, TT RS also offers a launch control program that allows a heightened level of acceleration through engine speed and automated clutch release. Additionally, the standard Quattro permanent AWD system comes with the capability to send nearly 100 per cent of the available torque to the rear wheels. At the same time, a dedicated traction control system manages the distribution for optimal acceleration with minimal slip.

Source: Audi