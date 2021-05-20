The stunning Automobili Estema Fulminea will make its UK debut at this year's Salon Privé, held 1-5 September 2021. The vehicle is a part of a new Concept & Prototypes class in the prestigious Concours d'Elégance.

The vehicle itself is a fully electric hypercar built by Automobili Estrema, founded in 2020 by Gianfranco Pizzuto. Based in Modena, Italy, the manufacturer tries to make some giant leaps in terms of contemporary automobile technologies and showcase some neat ideas and concepts.

The vehicle is set to go on sale in 2023, the vehicle is also believed to be the first vehicle in the world to use a new hybrid battery pack that blends Li-Ion cells with solid-state electrolyte and ultracapacitors. This kind of setup would provide 100kWh of energy and will contribute to some whopping performance rates – 2040hp and 0 to 320kph acceleration in 10 seconds. What we also know is that the vehicle would cover about 520km with a single charge and weights about 300kg.

As part of the Concepts & Prototypes division, the Fulminea will be a contestant for the most stylish and elegant vehicle at the event.