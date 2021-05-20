SKODA announced final specs and details for the new and fully updated Kodiaq. The revised range arrives in July reveals tons of design changes and specification improvements, alongside new engine options and enhanced assistive technologies.

Exterior and interior design

The Kodiaq proudly showcases new front end with six-sided radiator grille and a higher bonnet. The bumpers are redesigned to contribute to that sharper appearance and the central air intake is now a bit wider than the predecessors. SE and SE L trim and aluminum-effect on the front and rear apron and give that more rugged and aggressive feel.

The vehicle also benefits from a new front lights design and now feature a full LED Matrix lights that are a part of the standard equipment from SE L upwards.

As it comes to the interior, the Kodiaq is the most spacious and practical vehicle in the entire lineup. The new model features a two-spoke steering wheel and tons of driver-assistive technologies.

Drivetrain system

The revised Kodiaq comes with five engine options – three petrol units and two diesels. Just as predecessor models, the GSG gearbox and the four-wheel drive are available on some trim levels.

Furthermore, all Kodiaq engines are part of the EVO lineup, which focuses on efficiency. The sporting highlight is the new 2.0-liter TSI 245hp unit. It is lighter with about 60 kilograms, compared with the previous model and is mated to a DISG gearbox.

Source: SKODA