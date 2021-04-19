NIO and Sinopec unveiled the NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 and Sinopec's Chaoying Station in Beijing. This is NIO's first second-generation battery swap station and also the first under the NIO-Sinopec partnership.

The smart battery swap is enabled by software-defined cloud technology and NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 is the world's first mass-produced battery swap station that would allow a vehicle to maneuver into the station automatically. Each station includes a total of 239 sensors and four collaborating cloud computer systems that maximize precision.

Sinopec and NIO have also signed a partnership agreement, according to which the two brands will continue to produce materials, smart EV tech, Battery as Services, and other activities in order to contribute to the electrified future of the automobile world.

Тhe collaboration between NIO and Sinopec will efficiently consolidate their resources and bring a better charging and swapping experience to EV users. Sinopec's determination to invest in green energy services will encourage more people to adopt new energy vehicles, According to William Li, founder, chairman, and CEO of NIO.

Source: NIO